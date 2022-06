Article title: Brain temperature affects quantitative features of hippocampal sharp wave ripples

Authors: Peter C. Petersen, Mihály Vöröslakos, György Buzsáki

From the authors: “Here, we show that features of hippocampal ripples, including the rate of occurrence, peak frequency, and duration are correlated with brain temperature variations.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.