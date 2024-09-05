Newswise — SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempo Therapeutics, Inc. ("Tempo"), a leader in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, has announced the dosing of the first patients in the MOSAIC Trial, a clinical trial for TT101, the company’s lead candidate for tissue regeneration using its proprietary MAP technology. TT101 is a first-in-class flowable and integrative scaffold, showing non-immunogenic and regenerative tissue responses in large animal studies of soft tissue repair. The trial aims to evaluate TT101's safety and its potential to regrow large volumes of surgically removed tissue, avoiding disfiguring scars that would otherwise require further intervention.

Quote from Tempo CEO, Westbrook Weaver, Ph.D.:

"Enrolling patients in this trial is a significant milestone for Tempo, representing years of innovation in bringing MAP technology from the lab to the clinic. I am proud of our team of scientists, engineers, and physicians, as well as our investors and partners who have helped bring this technology to human trials."

The trial focuses on TT101’s application in surgical sites following Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) or Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) removal, which are commonly treated with Mohs surgery. Over 5 million patients are affected by BCCs and SCCs annually in the U.S., and many require surgeries that expose deep tissue. TT101 and the MAP technology have the potential to improve healing outcomes and reduce the need for secondary interventions, particularly in patients undergoing immunosuppressive treatments.

About MAP Technology:

MAP (Microporous Annealed Particle) technology is a first-in-class, volumetric, flowable scaffold designed for regenerative medicine. It repurposes hydrogel polymers with a strong safety profile, allowing immediate tissue integration. Unlike traditional treatments, MAP promotes tissue growth without triggering inflammation or scarring, offering a new pathway for tissue regeneration.

About Tempo Therapeutics:

Tempo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on tissue engineering. Using its patented MAP technology, Tempo is pioneering new synthetic biomaterials for use in surgical reconstruction and regenerative therapies.

For more information, visit Tempo Therapeutics website.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations. These statements include predictions about Tempo’s products and development plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Tempo does not update forward-looking statements unless required by law.