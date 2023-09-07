Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 09, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Teresa Spiegelberg, CNCT, R.NCS.T., R.EEG.T, BS, as the inaugural Outstanding Service Award recipient for her dedicated service to patients, medical education, and AANEM.

“I am extremely honored to be the first recipient of this award, especially considering the fact that I know so many wonderful technologists involved in the AANEM,” said Ms. Spiegelberg. “To me, getting this award shows that when you love and care about doing the best you can at your profession, others appreciate you as well.”

Ms. Spiegelberg has been a technologist at the University of Michigan EMG lab for decades, though her entry into this field was serendipitous. Her journey led to a decades-long career focused on NM and EDX medicine, where she now holds the title of unofficial "lead technologist.” In this capacity, she oversees resident and fellow testing, manages the NM lecture series, and plays a vital role in evaluating neurological issues in infants and adults, particularly neonatal brachial plexus palsy and peripheral nerve lesions.

In addition to her teaching and clinical work, Ms. Spiegelberg has participated in national and international research studies on diabetes and carpal tunnel with Drs. James Albers, Mark Bromberg, James Leonard, and Robert Werner.

Ms. Spiegelberg has been an AANEM member since 2010 and has obtained the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine’s (ABEM’s) Certified Nerve Conduction Technologist credential. She has co-chaired the ABEM Technologist Committee and served on the Technologist Education Committee and as a CNCT Examiner. Ms. Spiegelberg regularly participates at the AANEM Annual Meetings as faculty, leading workshops, sessions, and discussions. She will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

