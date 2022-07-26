Newswise — Houston, 26 July 2022: Tesi Group will exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago from July 24 to 28, presenting its WebLab laboratory solutions at stand #5118.

Participating alongside Tesi Group is GPI USA, joined by Italian parent company Gpi Group, following up on an agreement recently signed by the two parties for the acquisition at the end of Q3 of 65% of the share capital of TESI by Gpi Group.

GPI is known for its fully cloud-based medical software suite, e-Delphyn®, which aims to simplify blood management processes for blood centers, blood banks, cell therapy labs, cord blood banks, and tissue banks. GPI operates in Europe and North America.

With operations in Europe and Latin America, TESI's software solutions will strengthen GPI’s offering of blood bank and admission software, as well as in the areas of diagnostics (analytical laboratories and pathological anatomy) and imaging for radiology, clinical and surgical departments. In addition, TESI's solutions will enable GPI to position itself within LIS laboratory and RIS/PACS imaging solutions.

Bruno Rousselin, CEO of GPI USA, said, “We look forward to capitalizing on mutually beneficial synergies and growth potential with Tesi to enhance our client relationships and constructively impact the biotechnology and healthcare industries.”

TESI Group and GPI will exhibit at stand #5118.

About GPI USA

GPI USA, a leading biotechnology company in the North American healthcare market, offers blood centers, blood banks, cell therapy labs, cord blood banks and tissue banks innovative, scalable, and fully cloud-based medical software solutions for blood management processes. The company’s flagship blood establishment computer system (BECS), e-Delphyn®, meets national and international standards, 510(k)-cleared as a medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is also ISBT 128 compliant. e-Delphyn® also boasts a LIS dedicated to handling client testing. The software suite supports clients by integrating digital technologies into their existing infrastructures, ultimately reducing costs, and increasing profitability and operational efficiency. GPI USA anticipates customer digital transformation needs through collaborative services such as validation, consulting, reporting, implementation, and support. GPI USA is a subsidiary of GPI Group, an international healthcare software provider with more than three decades of experience across more than 70 countries. Learn more at www.gpiusa.com.