Newswise — The latest advanced potato clones from the Texas A&M Potato Breeding Program, especially those for the french fry and fresh markets, will be highlighted during the National Potato Expo by Isabel Vales, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife potato breeder in the Department of Horticultural Sciences in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

The Potato Expo, set for Jan. 10-11 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, is the largest annual potato industry conference and trade show held in North America.

Vales said a significant advancement in the past few years is a potato clone, COTX08063-2Ru, that produces excellent french fries and can be grown in Texas. Until then, no other clone could do so because high temperatures in Texas typically resulted in tubers with low starch that are unsuitable for the french fry market.

“We are excited about the possibility of having a Texas-bred, Texas-grown, and Texas-processed french fry variety,” she said. “Our research could open market opportunities for Texas producers to branch out into a new market class. This clone makes delicious french fries. Consumers will for sure enjoy them,” she said.

Vales will talk about the clone and its french fry processing potential at the Potato Expo during her “Cultivation Corner: Regional Breeding Program’s Contributions to the Industry” presentation organized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture, USDA-NIFA.

The Texas A&M Potato Breeding Program is part of the Southwestern Regional Potato Cultivar Development Project, the multi-state project funded by USDA-NIFA. The four regional potato research programs involved in the project include 12 land-grant universities across the nation and several USDA-ARS centers. Experts will present a few mainstream varieties and exciting new clones they have in the pipeline, Vales said.

New potato varieties

At last year’s annual potato field day in the Texas South Plains, Vales and her team featured 134 potato clones – russets, chippers, reds, yellows, purples, smalls and fingerlings – including Texas-released varieties, advanced selections and some advanced clones from other collaborating breeding programs.

The Texas A&M potato varieties Vanguard Russet and Reveille Russet remain among the best clones in the program for the fresh market group, she said. Both varieties have excellent tuber appearance and long dormancy and are tolerant to heat stress.

Several recent studies confirmed that Vanguard Russet is among the most heat-tolerant potato clones in the program; it produces a high yield of marketable tubers free from internal and external defects, which is a critical consideration in the context of being able to successfully produce potatoes in environments exposed to high temperatures during the growing season.

A few upcoming fresh market potatoes Vales highlighted to watch are ATTX10007-1Ru or “Agent Russet,” as the team calls it. Vales said “007” has lighter skin than typical russets, but the shape and size of this oblong-to-long blocky potato are amazing. The total yield and marketable yield are very high.

Also, for a traditional fresh market russet, COTX10080-2Ru is an excellent new variety, Vales said. It has beautiful and intense russet skin texture, high yield, good size and shape, and has resistance to potato virus Y, PVY, and late blight, two of the most damaging diseases in potatoes.

“The combination of physical attributes and disease resistance sounds too good to be true,” Vales said. “But that is why we’re excited about it.”

She said COTX10080-2Ru could replace the most popular fresh market variety Russet Norkotah and its strains, including Texas Russet Norkotah 278 and 296, which are asymptomatic to PVY. While this sounds good from a potato production perspective, having the disease but not showing the symptoms, Vales said, is a nightmare for seed growers since it acts as a bloody Mary – not showing symptoms but could be spreading the disease.

Despite the excitement, Vales said there is a weakness in COTX10080-2Ru found in trial plots at Springlake. COTX10080-2Ru is sensitive to the widely used herbicide metribuzin. Metribuzin is a main ingredient in several commercially available herbicide products. Screening for potential sensitivities to herbicides, including the chemical metribuzin, is typically done once the varieties reach Western Regional trials.

Vales said the Texas program also has promising advanced potato-chipping clones in the program, some of which are being tested nationally. In recent years, efforts have been made to incorporate more disease resistance to the chipping market group, including resistance to PVY, late blight and nematodes.