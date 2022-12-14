Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Shannon and Mayo Clinic announced Wednesday, Dec. 14, that the Texas health system has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted, independent health care organizations, have special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise.

"We are honored to join this prestigious network, which will enable us to connect with the most respected and recognized health care system in the world," says Shane Plymell, president and CEO of Shannon. "In addition to the trusted care of their Shannon physicians, patients will have access to Mayo Clinic expertise and the latest research and treatment recommendations. This means our family, friends and neighbors throughout the region will receive some of the most advanced care in the nation, right here at Shannon."

Physicians from Shannon will be able to combine their understanding of their patients' medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, so patients get exactly the care they need, close to home.

"We are excited to welcome Shannonto the Mayo Clinic Care Network," says Ryan Uitti, M.D., medical director, Mayo Clinic Care Network. "Through our shared mission and common values, we are committed to working together, providing additional expertise in the realm of serious, rare and complex care so that Shannon can amplify the care delivered to their patients."

Through Shannon’s membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, its physicians have access to Mayo Clinic clinical solutions and services, including:

AskMayoExpert: a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references.

a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references. eConsults: physicians may contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

physicians may contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients. eBoards: live videoconferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems.

live videoconferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems. Health care consulting: access to Mayo's experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to achieve clinical, operational and business goals.

Staff from Shannoncan use Mayo Clinic educational materials designed for patients, and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.

Created in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network has more than 45 member organizations across the U.S. and in Asia, India, Mexico, and the Middle East.

About Shannon

Shannon Medical Center is proud to be the largest, locally based health care provider for the Concho Valley and surrounding region in West Texas. Based in San Angelo, Shannon serves a 25-county region. For more than 89 years, the Shannon mission has focused on providing exceptional health care for its family, friends and neighbors. Together with Shannon Clinic, Shannon's clinically diverse team provides access to more than 350 providers in 40 medical specialties across 25 locations. Shannon’s services include nationally recognized cardiac and stroke programs with the AirMed air ambulance, a designated Level III Trauma Facility, which has been named top Trauma Facility in the state, and a designated Women’s & Children’s Hospital with a Level II Neonatal Facility. For more information, visit shannonhealth.com.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.