AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business has announced that 14 of its 22 concentrations in its highly ranked full-time MBA program are now STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) certified, demonstrating a level of quantitative rigor across the MBA program.

The certification applies to concentrations that focus specifically on quantitative topics in a range of areas, from Information Management, Business Analytics, Supply Chain and Operations to Investment Management, Energy Finance, and Clean Tech.

“The breadth and depth of our full-time MBA curriculum is a unique complement to our close-knit class of 260 students, and we wanted to focus our STEM certification efforts on areas where we’re seeing strong and active job recruitment post-graduation, such as business analytics,” said Tina Mabley, assistant dean for the full-time MBA program. "The fact that these 14 concentrations were judged to meet STEM standards after an exacting review by our faculty, university office of graduate studies, UT System, and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board points to the strength of our offerings in these subject areas.”

Several of McCombs’ Master of Science programs are also STEM certified, including Business Analytics, Information Technology and Management, Finance, Marketing, and Technology Commercialization.

“Our goal at McCombs is not only to educate students from across the globe but also to make them competitive for business professions that the market is dictating,” said Interim Dean Lillian Mills. “STEM certification is an indication that our programs and our curriculum are both thorough and rigorous.”

The STEM designated degree program was established by the U.S. government to address a shortage of qualified workers in STEM fields. The designation also benefits international students, giving them three years to work in the U.S. through OPT (Optional Practical Training), instead of just one-year for non-STEM degrees.

About The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business

Texas McCombs is a premier business school at a world-class public research university. We are a community that fosters lifelong engagement with our students and alumni. We cultivate principled leaders and develop ideas that will advance our economy, improve lives, strengthen our communities, and create new knowledge for future generations. We offer a portfolio of top-ranked MBA programs, including Full-Time, Evening, and Executive MBA programs in Austin and Weekend MBA programs in Dallas and Houston.

For more information or to schedule a media interview, contact: Catenya McHenry, Communications Director, catenya.mchenry@mccombs.utexas.edu.