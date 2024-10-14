EL PASO, Texas — Who says gold medals are just for the field? At the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic, smiles are winning big, too.

Hunt School of Dental Medicine students organized and provided complimentary screenings and cleanings to members of the gold-medal-winning El Paso 915 Stars and their Special Olympics soccer team on Sept. 24.

“I’m very excited!” said Aaron Silva, an El Paso 915 Stars team member and 2010 graduate of Americas High School, during his first visit to the clinic. Pausing from spending time with the clinic’s mascot, Teeth Rex, he added, “Everyone is so friendly. The organizers are very friendly — they really made me want to come today!”

Daniela Alvarez, a third-year dental student and president of the student organization Disability Inclusivity in Dentistry, led the Special Olympics Screen and Clean event.

Alvarez, originally from Cuba and a Texas resident since the age of 9, worked with fellow students and volunteers to coordinate the event after a recent interaction with the 915 Stars team, which won a gold medal at the 2023 Texas Special Olympics Summer Games.

“A lot of them said, ‘You’re a dentist? That’s so cool. What do you do? I haven’t been to the dentist in so long,’” she observed.

This curiosity from the team inspired Alvarez to act.

“It clicked for me,” said Alvarez. “We do this kind of outreach for kids all the time. I thought, ‘We can set something up for these adults too.’”

According to the Institute for Oral Health, one-third of individuals in households experiencing disabilities had not visited a dentist in two or more years, compared to 19.7% in households without disabilities. Individuals with disabilities are also twice as likely to experience high dental anxiety (21.8%) compared to those without disabilities (10.6%). Children and adults with autism spectrum disorder often have sensory sensitivities that make dental visits challenging, with aversions to bright lights, loud noises, and unfamiliar tastes or textures.

Only 10% of pediatric dentists reported being adequately trained to work with special needs patients. In response, the Commission on Dental Accreditation has since 2021 required all dental schools to train their students to treat patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

When the Hunt School of Dental Medicine admitted its first class in 2021, it developed a new curriculum and designed facilities to meet these ADA guidelines. Students, dentists, faculty, and staff at the Oral Health Clinic receive specialized training to help patients feel comfortable.

According to Wilma Luquis-Aponte, D.M.D., Ph.D, who leads the school’s special needs education program, one of their goals is to train future dentists who feel comfortable and confident when treating patients with special needs.

“Special needs training is embedded into our dental curriculum at the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, much like our Spanish language requirement,” said Dr. Luquis-Aponte. “Our clinic is well-equipped to provide care to patients with disabilities. Our dentists and students receive extensive training in specialized techniques, such as sedation, to ensure patient comfort and safety.”

Patients can be seen in two special needs dental suites sponsored by Bank of America and Ethos Financial. These suites feature customized dental tools, sedation equipment, and lighting to create a calming dental experience. One suite includes a specialized dental chair to accommodate patients who rely on wheelchairs.

Ensuring patients are comfortable increases the likelihood of adopting good oral health habits at home. This will go a long way toward reducing unplanned and costly emergency dental visits.

Hunt School of Dental Medicine students develop clinical skills in their first semester. By the time they graduate four years later, they will have far more hours of experience working with all types of patients than other dental schools.

For many athletes on the 915 Stars, part of the El Paso Special Needs Athletic Group, this event marked a significant step in accessing much-needed dental care.

“Screen and clean clinics like this help establish a connection between patients and the dental community, making it easier to ensure long-term dental care when needed,” Dr. Luquis-Aponte said. “These events are key to fostering trust and familiarity with the dental environment, which is critical for patients who may experience heightened anxiety about dental care.”

Luis Munoz Jr. visited the Oral Health Clinic for the first time. Following his appointment, he traveled to Midland for another Special Olympics event, this time in softball. His parents, Luis and Isabel Munoz, accompanied him to the clinic. Mom and dad will soon be joining Luis Jr. as Oral Health Clinic patients.

“I was very impressed by what I saw and with the dental students,” said Louisa Munoz. “I have a lot of faith in the dental students I met today. We’re making appointments for ourselves today.”

Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, was in attendance to show his support for the event and Hunt School of Dental Medicine students as they expand inclusive health care access.

“The Hunt School of Dental Medicine is more than an educational facility,” said Chancellor Mitchell. “It’s also a community asset. This event is a great example of how our future dentists are fostering strong community ties. While many individuals with disabilities often face challenges accessing health care, particularly dental care, events like this help break down barriers. It’s about enhancing the well-being of our community through preventive care and ensuring that everyone is included.”

The collaboration with the El Paso 915 Stars and Special Olympics is just one of many steps Hunt School of Dental Medicine students are taking to address crucial gaps in dental care access while creating a more accessible and compassionate health care system in our Borderplex community. Other special events include senior and student dental outreach days.

“Our students are the driving force behind these community outreach events,” added Dr. Luquis-Aponte. “Daniela pioneered this effort, and we encourage all our students to engage with the community with the same passion and dedication.”

About Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic

As part of efforts to improve the accessibility of oral health care in the community, the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic offers reduced-cost dental care in its 38,000 square-foot public facility. The clinic comes equipped with 145 treatment chairs where students work with faculty providers to deliver high-quality oral health care to Borderplex residents. Providers at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic specialize in high-tech, same-day dentistry for patients. With a full complement of 221 students spanning four dental classes, Hunt School of Dental Medicine students are poised to provide nearly 60,000 clinical hours of oral care annually.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.