Newswise — El Paso, Texas – As a pioneering, world-class institution dedicated to growing the next generation of health care leaders for our Borderplex region, Texas Tech Health El Paso honored more than 100 graduates during spring commencement ceremonies for the Hunt School of Nursing and the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences on Saturday, May 4.

The Hunt School of Nursing commencement was held at the Starlight Event Center, and the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences held commencement in the Medical Sciences Building II on the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus.

Hunt School of Nursing – 76 graduates

The Hunt School of Nursing commencement ceremony celebrated the achievements of 76 graduates who are completing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree now or in the Summer. Seventy-three graduates are from the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and three are from the RN to BSN program. The celebration ushered in National Nurses Week, a national event kicking off May 6 that celebrates the efforts, dedication and sacrifice nurses make every day.

As with past graduates, most students have already received job offers from local hospitals before they receive their degrees. Their success comes at a critical time. The most recent nursing supply and demand statistics predict a state-wide shortage of 56,370 nurses by 2036. West Texas will be disproportionately impacted due to our geographical location. This robust demand for registered nurses presents a compelling mission and economic opportunity for the graduates of the Hunt School of Nursing. Our graduates will take high-paying jobs with tremendous career mobility.

Stephanie Woods, R.N., Ph.D., dean of the Hunt School of Nursing, gave the keynote address, addressing the impact this class will have.

"Our graduates are not just future nurses; they are future leaders who’ll significantly impact health care delivery in our community and beyond," said Dr. Woods, who also holds the school’s Hunt Endowed Chair in Nursing and the Rick and Ginger Francis Endowed Dean. "It’s essential we continue to empower them with a curriculum that emphasizes cross-disciplinary collaboration and leadership."

Suzanna Sanchez, who was born and raised in El Paso, would often wear her mom’s large white jacket and pretend it was her white coat as a child, taking her dad’s temperature to make sure he was healthy. She chose to attend the Hunt School of Nursing because of its community-centered educational mission.

“I chose the Hunt School of Nursing because it’s in my hometown and because of its commitment to our Hispanic population,” said Sanchez, who received her B.S.N. on Saturday. “There’s so much I want to accomplish here, and because of my experience at Texas Tech Health El Paso, I can advocate for El Pasoans who don’t have the resources they need.”

She plans to stay for the first two years, then become a travel nurse to serve other areas in need. She’s interested in eventually working in developing nations, where her bilingual abilities will help provide life-changing health care for those in need.

As a 10-year firefighter and paramedic with the El Paso Fire Department, Carlos Guardado Jr. pursued nursing so he could be well-prepared to assist to help his community’s during a health emergency.

“Being a firefighter made me want to further my education in nursing, so I can have a larger impact,” Guardado said. “I want to use my knowledge to serve our El Paso community as I continue to improve myself just as I did through the Hunt School of Nursing.”

The nursing students also heard from TTU System Board of Regents member Pat Gordon, an El Paso native. Gordon serves as vice chair for the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee and is a member of the Regents’ Rules Review Committee. Regent Gordon was so moved by prior nursing graduations that he and his wife made a generous donation for nursing student scholarships.

Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences – 29 graduates

The Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences honored 29 students, with nine graduating with a post-baccalaureate certificate in biomedical sciences and 20 earning their Master of Science in biomedical sciences.

Graduates from the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences commonly pursue medical school, dental school or Ph.D. programs after graduation. The school’s curriculum and training contribute to shaping future health care professionals and researchers, many who remain in the region.

"We are immensely proud of our graduates, who are ready to take on significant challenges in biomedical sciences,” said Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy, Ph.D., dean of the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, who delivered the welcome address. “Their training here, particularly our focus on conditions impacting rapidly growing Hispanic populations, prepares them to make meaningful scientific contributions.”

Carina Sanchez was one of the graduates honored during the ceremony. Her ultimate goal of becoming a doctor in dental surgery and someday caring for patients from our Borderplex community is now one step closer.

The next step for her is to remain in her hometown and attend the Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

In her undergrad years, Sanchez felt like she faded into a sea of students in a lecture hall. Her passion for learning diminished over the years, but it was Dr. Lakshmanaswamy and the graduate program that sparked a newfound calling.

“As a first-generation college student, I was afraid of all the obstacles I could not see ahead of me when I took this path, but you come to learn very quickly that success is no accident,” Sanchez said. “Today is one of the happiest days of my life and I’m excited to take the next step toward my goal to work in research and become a dentist one day.”

Regent Gordon was also in attendance for the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences ceremony.

About the Hunt School of Nursing

The Hunt School of Nursing features a curriculum for cross-disciplinary collaboration, preparing its students to work in clinical teams alongside physicians. The school’s curriculum also prepares students for leadership positions in hospitals and clinics. It’s home to the only accelerated program in the region where students earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in just 16 months. To date, the Hunt School of Nursing has graduated more than 1,486 nurses.

About the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

The Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences provides a dynamic research environment that focuses on conditions directly impacting the residents of the Borderplex and other rapidly growing Hispanic populations. Since opening in 2018, 192 students have earned biomedical degrees from the school.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.