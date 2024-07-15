Newswise — World-class researchers are HERE!

Seven of our faculty members are recognized on Stanford University/Elsevier’s prestigious World’s Top 2% of Scientists List. These rankings, based on citations, productivity, and other key metrics, highlight their global impact on research. Meet our world-class scientists, who are training our next generation of health care professionals here at TexasTechHealthElPaso!

Stephen Borron M.D., M.S., FACEP, FACMT, Professor and Division Chief of Medical Toxicology

Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., VP for Research and Professor of Internal Medicine

Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., Texas Tech Health El Paso President, Dean of the Foster School of Medicine

Richard McCallum, M.D., FRACP, Professor and Founding Chair, Department of Internal Medicine – Division of Gastroenterology

Debabrata Mukherjee, M.D., M.S., Professor and Chair of Internal Medicine, Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine

Attilio Orazi, M.D., FRCPATH, Professor and Chair of Pathology

Biff F. Palmer, M.D., FACP, FASN, Professor, Department of Medical Education

