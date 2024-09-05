Newswise — El Paso, TX— With artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront of the future, one Texas Tech Health El Paso professor will be one of eight in a prestigious fellowship to better understand it. Mariela Lane, M.D., an assistant professor and clinical assistant professor at Texas Tech Health El Paso, has been appointed to the Strategic Educators Enhancement Fellowship (SEEF).

The international program allows fellows to participate in a collaborative research project alongside National Board of Medical Examiners assessment experts and faculty mentors. Current fellows will explore the integration of AI into medical education and analyze research in this rapidly evolving field.

“AI is a powerful tool with the potential to improve health outcomes and reduce disparities,” Dr. Lane said. “However, it’s crucial that we prepare our students to use AI responsibly, understanding both its capabilities and limitations.”

Over the next two years, Dr. Lane will participate in virtual meetings and in-person workshops, with the goal of identifying the research questions the fellows will tackle, executing their proposals and disseminating findings at the conclusion of the fellowship. Their work will be presented at the National Board of Medical Examiners Invitational Conference for Educators.

Throughout the fellowship, Dr. Lane and her colleagues will also participate in professional development courses and workshops to advance skillset in medical education assessment, including meeting with and learning from leading experts working on AI and technology-enhanced simulation.

“If harnessed properly, AI is likely to lead to significant improvement in many aspects of patient care,” Dr. Lane added, “from interpretation of biopsies, radiographic imaging and other diagnostics, to improving personalized treatment plans that consider the various factors that contribute to disease.”

Dr. Lane joined Texas Tech Health El Paso in November 2022 and quickly became a key faculty member, co-directing the Medical Skills course and serving as the medical director for the Mobile Care Unit. A native of El Paso, Dr. Lane holds an M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed her residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School’s largest teaching hospital.

Dr. Lane’s work in the SEEF fellowship will not only elevate the educational experience at Texas Tech Health El Paso but also contribute to the broader mission of preparing future health care providers to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.

“Our institution is defined by its highly collaborative academic departments, and I’m confident that the skills I learn and share with my colleagues will have a synergistic effect and contribute to our mission of graduating exceptional medical providers,” Dr. Lane said.

