Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — To celebrate National Cancer Survivors Month in June, Texas Tech Health El Paso launched a campaign promoting life-saving cancer screenings. Join us this December for our second annual Lighting Campus for Hope event, proudly presented by the Hunt Family Foundation and Lucky Duck. This free event welcomes our entire Borderplex community to celebrate the strength of our cancer warriors and raise funds for vital cancer screenings in our community. Last year, $67,750 was raised at the first Lighting Campus for Hope for 366 life-saving screenings. The festivities will be nonstop fun, complete with a mascot dance-off and photos with Santa and friends. The grand finale includes a fireworks extravaganza that will light up the sky. "Lighting Campus for Hope illuminates not just our campus, but the spirit of resilience and unity in our community,” said Andrea Tawney, Ph.D., Vice President for Texas Tech Health El Paso’s Office of Institutional Advancement. “Last year's success has inspired us to continue supporting our brave cancer warriors, raise funds for life-saving cancer screenings and bring the warmth of the holiday season to all."

Funds raised from our event will support Texas Tech Health El Pasos’ general cancer screening fund to be distributed to:

Breast Cancer Education, Screening, and Navigation (BEST) program

The Medical Student Run Clinic’s breast cancer screening program

Southwest Coalition for Colorectal Cancer Screening (SuCCeSS) program

De Casa En Casa cervical cancer screening program

Cancer screenings are vital for saving lives. They can detect cancer at an early stage, before any symptoms appear. Early detection of abnormal tissue or cancer often makes treatment or cure more manageable. Once symptoms appear, the cancer may have progressed and spread, making it more difficult to treat or cure. The primary aim of cancer screening is to reduce cancer-related illness and death. It’s well-established that appropriate screening lowers the incidence and death rates of cancer. For example, the incidence of cervical and colorectal cancer has decreased by about 55% and 45%, respectively, over the past few decades, with death rates declining even more significantly. These reductions are largely attributed to routine screening.

Continuing a New Tradition

Lighting Campus for Hope is more than just a celebration. It's a beacon of hope, looking forward to our exciting new chapter with the incoming Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center. Together, we're lighting the way for our community's warriors and a brighter, cancer-free future.

This unique holiday event will transform our campus into a winter wonderland filled with family-friendly activities.

Texas Tech Health El Paso invites cancer warriors from across our Borderplex to join us that evening — and on stage. During last year's inaugural Lighting Campus for Hope, cancer warriors and their families shared words of resilience, determination and hope, inspiring those currently battling cancer and the broader community.

This year, we'll once again honor the bravery of our cancer warriors and create a supportive environment where everyone can find strength in each other's experiences.

We extend our sincere gratitude to our esteemed sponsors, whose generosity ensures a growing number of individuals have access to vital screenings, fostering a community united in the pursuit of a cancer-free future. Every dollar raised from generous sponsorships and donations directly supports life-saving screenings.

Lighting Campus for Hope Sponsors:

Presenting Hope – Hunt Family Foundation, Lucky Duck

Hope Fireworks – Garrick Group

Spreading Hope – Judy and Kirk Robison, L&F Distributors, Wells Fargo, El Paso Electric, GECU Foundation, Sunflower Bank

Cancer Warrior – Raiz FCU, National Restaurant Supply, Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. - Truck Crash & Injury Attorneys

Supporting Hope – Kemp Smith, Lane Family, Sherri and Gene Wolf, Glia’s Coffee

Additional Sponsor – Broaddus & Associates

For more information on joining Lighting Campus for Hope as a contributor or sponsor, contact Craig Holden at [email protected].

Cancer warriors interested in sharing their story at Lighting Campus for Hope may contact Leonard Martinez at [email protected].

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.