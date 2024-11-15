Newswise — El Paso, Texas — Texas Tech Health El Paso continues to be recognized for its excellence in education and commitment to serving our Borderplex region.

According to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings, the Foster School of Medicine has been ranked among the top 100 best medical schools in the nation for primary care and rural practice, further solidifying its role in addressing the critical health care needs of underserved communities.

Additionally, the Hunt School of Nursing has been ranked 182 out of nearly 700 nursing programs in the Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing Programs category, reflecting its strength in training the next generation of skilled and compassionate nurses.

Texas Tech Health El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., said he’s proud the Foster School of Medicine and Hunt School of Nursing have received recognition in the U.S. News & World Report rankings. In addition to being president of the university, Dr. Lange serves as dean of the medical school.

“Our rankings in these important categories are a testament to the dedication and excellence of our entire Texas Tech Health El Paso community,” Dr. Lange said. “It shows our commitment to providing outstanding medical and nursing education and expanding much-needed health care access to our Borderplex region and beyond.”

For 2024, the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech Health El Paso ranked:• No. 35 in most graduates practicing in primary care.• No. 46 in most graduates practicing in rural areas.• No. 60 in most diverse medical schools.• No. 62 in most graduates practicing in health professional shortage areas.

These category rankings serve as a recognition of the school’s achievements in improving health care access to our historically medically underserved region, which includes our Borderplex and West Texas.

For example, primary care practice is seen as a cost-effective and equitable way to deliver important preventive care, early detection of health issues, and continuity of care that keeps families healthy for a lifetime. And graduating physicians who practice in rural communities and areas with physician shortages help bring good health to residents who would otherwise have to travel long distances to find care. U.S. News & World Report’s rankings for these categories are based off of information reported to the publication by participating schools and data provided by the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Innovation drives a health care transformation on the U.S.-Mexico border

With an innovative curriculum, the Foster School of Medicine is transforming health care in the U.S.-Mexico border region. Founded in 2009, the school was established to reduce health disparities in our region by educating culturally competent physicians. In 2008, prior to the opening of the Foster School of Medicine, El Paso County’s average number of physicians per 100,000 people was 75% less than the national average and 37% less than the state average.

Today, that physician shortage has been reduced to 60% when compared nationwide and 28% Texas-wide.

The Foster School of Medicine features a medical Spanish requirement which helps students provide culturally competent care during medical school and throughout their careers. It was one of the first medical schools in the U.S. to integrate medical Spanish into its curriculum.

Students at the Foster School of Medicine receive clinical experience within the first year of the curriculum. This is a nontraditional approach among most U.S. medical schools, where students typically begin clinical rotations during the third and fourth years of their medical education.

Medical students provide care at the Foster School of Medicine’s Medical Student Run Clinic which provides diagnostic, preventive and educational care to residents in Sparks, Texas, a rural community just outside El Paso city limits. Communities like Sparks lack basic infrastructure due to socioeconomic factors, and residents often go without basic public transportation, adequate health care, and in some cases, electricity and running water.

The Hunt School of Nursing has been at the forefront of addressing the critical nurse shortage in the region. The school’s focus on recruiting and training local students ensures the majority of its graduates remain in the area to practice. To date, the school has graduated over 1,500 nurses, representing a 45% increase in the number of registered nurses serving the region since its inception.

The Hunt School of Nursing features a curriculum for cross-disciplinary collaboration, preparing its students to work in clinical teams alongside physicians. The school’s curriculum also prepares students for leadership positions in hospitals and clinics. It’s home to the only accelerated program in our region where students earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in just 16 months.

Recently, the Hunt School of Nursing has also introduced summer cohorts, which will increase the number of future nursing heroes in our region. More than 97% of students in the Hunt School of Nursing come from El Paso.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.