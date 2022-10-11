Newswise — For the second year in a row, Texas Tech University has been named a Fulbright Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA).

Texas Tech is one of 43 HSIs in the country to receive the Fulbright HSI Leader status which is awarded based on demonstrated ability to engage with Fulbright exchange participants during the 2021-2022 academic year. Texas Tech also has been very active in promoting and creating Fulbright Program opportunities throughout the year.

The Fulbright HSI Leaders were announced at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) annual conference in San Diego this week.

“This designation is recognition of Texas Tech's commitment to further globalizing our impact and the experiences of the full breadth of our campus community, including visiting scholars and students,” said Ron Hendrick, provost and senior vice president.

“The goal of the Fulbright program is to promote mutual understanding between people here in the U.S. and in other countries, and is of particular relevance to HSI's like Texas Tech.”

Texas Tech established its affiliation with the Fulbright Program in 1957. Since that time, the university has had 173 faculty (four currently overseas) and 62 students participate. A record six students were selected for this academic year.

“This recognition is the result of a combined effort and continued commitment from many offices at Texas Tech,” said Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, vice provost for International Affairs and Fulbright liaison.

“We support faculty and students in their aspirations to secure Fulbright awards as they serve as global ambassadors. As part of Texas Tech's commitment to developing this global presence, we are well positioned to ensure our Hispanic students feel they belong to an institution invested in their success.”

About the Fulbright Program

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government's flagship international academic exchange program. Since its inception more than 75 years ago, the Fulbright Program has given more than 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals of all backgrounds and fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research abroad, exchanging ideas and contributing to finding solutions to complex international challenges.