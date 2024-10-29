Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is proud to announce neurologist Luis D. Acosta, M.D., has joined our clinical practice. Dr. Acosta has extensive experience treating patients in our Borderplex and will see patients at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Alberta Clinic in Central El Paso.

A neurologist diagnoses, treats, and manages disorders of the brain and nervous system. They specialize in conditions that affect the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system, including headaches, sleep disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, neuropathic pain, dementia, Parkinson's disease, and stroke.

According to a Texas Department of State Health Services report in 2020, West Texas has an urgent need for neurology specialists. In 2018, there were 22 available neurologists in West Texas, but a need for 44. By 2032, the region is projected to have only 34% of its demand met.

A veteran neurologist, Dr. Acosta has more than 30 years of private practice experience. With Dr. Acosta now part of the team of specialists at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, patients can receive world-class care without having to travel out of town. Fluent in English and Spanish, Dr. Acosta is well-prepared to provide compassionate care for our Borderplex community.

A large part of Dr. Acosta’s desire to join Texas Tech Health El Paso’s clinical practice is his interest in teaching and passing his vast knowledge on to medical students and physician residents. He’s an assistant professor in the Foster School of Medicine’s Department of Neurology.

“I look forward to sharing my 30 years plus of knowledge in the field of neurology with students and residents,” said Dr. Acosta. “I’m also very interested in teaching successful ways of communicating with patients and family at the hospital bed side, enhancing understanding on both sides.”

As a subspecialist in neuromuscular disease, Dr. Acosta will treat patients with conditions that affect the brain and assist them and their families with long-term treatment and management options that provide a better quality of life.

Dr. Acosta graduated from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México in Mexico City and completed his neurology residency and neuromuscular fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. From October 1977 to August 1986, Dr. Acosta served as a founding partner for a group practice of neurologists and neurosurgeons in Mexico City.

Dr. Acosta’s specialty is neuromuscular neurology, and he has experience conducting research related to headaches and myasthenia gravis, (a chronic autoimmune disorder in which antibodies destroy the communication between nerves and muscle, resulting in weakness of the skeletal muscles), and Parkinson’s disease.

To make an appointment with Dr. Acosta, call 915-215-5900 or email [email protected].

About Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is the clinical practice of the Foster School of Medicine. It’s the region’s largest multispecialty medical group practice, with over 250 specialists providing world-class patient care for the entire family at several locations across El Paso, while also providing a hands-on learning space for Texas Tech Health El Paso resident physicians and students.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It is a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in the Texas Tech University System in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is celebrating 10 years as a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.