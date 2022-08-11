Newswise — Chulalongkorn University Transportation Institute, in collaboration with GIZ and OTP, organized learning sessions and workshop for the Thailand Clean Mobility Program at the Chulalongkorn University Social Innovation Hub (CU Social Innovation Hub), Visid Prachuabmoh Building, on July 5 and 7, 2022.

The aim of this project is to engage youth in a discussion on what Bangkok’s sustainable mobility vision could be like and what kind of policy design would help make this vision a possibility.

More than 35 students from various universities participated in the learning sessions and visioning workshop. Through the learning sessions, the students gained a comprehensive understanding in the concept of congestion charging, including its importance, theory, mechanism (how it works), impacts on society, and implementation examples.

Through the visioning workshop, students were also able to share their visions on Bangkok’s sustainable mobility and put together ideas on effective communication methods that will help gain public acceptance for the transport policies.