Newswise — The Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, cordially invites all to attend the “Thailand Hub of Talent for Cancer Immunotherapy International Conference: Portal to Global Collaboration for Next Generation Cell and Gene Therapy Development” on November 16-17, 2023 at Bhumisiri Mangklanusorn Building, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand.

This International conference, hosted by TTCI in collaboration with the Program Management Unit for Human Resources & Institutional Development, Research and Innovation (PMU-B), aims to be a platform for discussion and experience sharing to strengthen cooperation between institutions, with the goal of promoting future collaboration in the region and globally.

This year, we have put together an exciting two-day meeting as detailed below.

November 16, 2023 (Pre-conference)

Genetic Engineered Lymphocytes 101 (Educational Program)

Non-viral Gene Editing for Cellular Immunotherapy workshop

Electroporation for gene editing hands-on workshop (For TTCI members only)

November 17, 2023 (Conference)

Cutting-edge research presentations by distinguished speakers

Short oral communications & poster session

IMPORTANT DATES

Deadline for Registration: November 10, 2023

November 10, 2023 Deadline for abstract submission: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Deadline for ASEAN Travel Grant submission: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Announcement of Abstract and Travel grant acceptance: October 23, 2023

For more information, visit the website at https://www.ttci-th.org/international-conference/

or email: [email protected]