Newswise — A multi-institutional study based on a field site in Northern Sweden examined how microbes interact with small chemical compounds (metabolites) from microbes and the surrounding plants, revealing changes in microbial communities and their environment. The study found that microbes interact with sulfur- and nitrogen-rich compounds, possibly from mosses in bogs. This interaction appears to contribute to greenhouse gas production. Tracking microbes and metabolites is key to understanding greenhouse gas emissions and predicting the impact of thawing permafrost, revealing complex interactions between plants, soil chemistry, and microbial activity. 

The team’s approach of studying both metabolites and microbes provides a more complete picture of permafrost ecosystems than ever before. The chemical fingerprinting of metabolites allows for greater understanding of not just the current state of the Stordalen Mire, but also enables the prediction of future responses to thawing permafrost. By studying the complex connections between microbes, metabolites, and greenhouse gas emissions, researchers are addressing a critical gap in understanding the impacts of permafrost thaw. While the team’s findings confirm the potential for increased greenhouse gas release from thawing permafrost, they also open new avenues for developing targeted approaches to mitigate these impacts, guiding future research and policy decisions. 

Caption: A multi-institutional study examined how microbes interact with small chemical compounds from microbes and surrounding plants from a field site in Northern Sweden, revealing changes in microbial communities and their environment.

Caption: Visual representation of a permafrost thawing gradient at the Stordalen Mire study site, a peatland located in Northern Sweden. This site showcases different stages of thawing: intact (Palsa), partially thawed (Bog), and fully thawed (Fen) peat. The bottom displays a representation of microbial–metabolite co-occurrence networks colored by the elemental compositions of metabolites. Metabolites are represented as circles, and microbial taxa as squares.

