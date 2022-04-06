Article title: Chronic edible dosing of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in non-human primates reduces systemic platelet activity and function

Authors: Stéphanie E. Reitsma, Hari Hara Sudhan Lakshmanan, Jennifer Johnson, Jiaqing Pang, Iván Parra-Izquierdo, Alex R. Melrose, Jaewoo Choi, Deirdre E. J. Anderson, Monica T. Hinds, Jan Frederik Stevens, Joseph E. Aslan, Owen J. T. McCarty, Jamie O. Lo

From the authors: “Our observations may have important implications for clinical health policies regarding the use of medical marijuana in the future.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.