The Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, in collaboration with the Asian Law and Society Association (ALSA), cordially invite all to join the 2021 Asian Law and Society Virtual International Conference on “Law, Crisis and Revival in Asia” on 17-18 September 2021. The call for abstracts, relevant to the topic – Relationship of the Law and Society in Asia, is now open. (Deadline for abstract submission is 15 July 2021.)

For more information on the conference and registration, visit https://www.law.chula.ac.th/event/10395/ or scan the QR code available on the conference poster.



For further inquiries about the ALSA 2021 Conference, please contact [email protected].