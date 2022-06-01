Dear Media Member,

The American College of Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting, World Congress on Exercise is Medicine, and World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise and Vascular Health is now underway! These three exciting meetings are happening simultaneously and are featuring 150 ground-breaking trends and research in sports medicine and exercise science. The 2022 ACSM Annual Meeting is being held now through June 4 at the San Diego, CA Convention Center.

View the eprogram here for a variety of story ideas from research topics and keynote addresses that are being presented to the more than 2,500 professionals attending this premier conference.

The 2022 ACSM Annual Meeting and World Congresses will feature several compelling sessions, including the areas of mental health and wellbeing:

Towards Intelligent Health and Wellbeing: Establishing Standards for the Evaluation of Wearable Devices

American Psychological Association Exchange Lecture - A Woman’s Worth: Athletes' Continued Toil for Well-Being in Sport and Society

The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing: Rising to the Challenge and Lessons Learned

To obtain post-conference online access to meetings (beginning June 13) or to schedule interviews with speakers or other experts, please submit your request to [email protected]. And be sure to follow #ACSM22 for the latest annual meeting news!