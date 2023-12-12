Newswise — Credentialed press representatives are invited to attend The Society of Thoracic Surgeons’ 60th Annual Meeting, featuring late-breaking scientific research, thought-provoking lectures, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative cardiothoracic surgery products.

When: Saturday, January 27 – Monday, January 29, 2024

Where: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas

Press office is Room 225C

A pre-conference Lung Transplant Symposium on January 26 will provide insights into best-practice approaches for surgical and medical care of lung transplant patients – from assessment as candidates through postsurgical care as recipients.

Annual Meeting Highlights:

Hear from leading voices in cardiothoracic surgery on transformational research and innovative approaches for delivering the highest quality.

for delivering the highest quality.

Thomas B. Ferguson Lecture: Health Policy, Equity, and Leadership: A Conversation with Rochelle Walensky, MD, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scientific sessions will emphasize the enduring relevance and efficacy of surgical interventions across specialties. Keynote lectures include:

Automated New World: AI Changing the Future of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Dr. Tom C. Nguyen, Baptist Health South Florida







Dr. Ravi K. Ghanta, Baylor College of Medicine

Guidelines versus Practice: A Statewide Survival Analysis of SAVR versus TAVR in Patients Aged <60 Years

Dr. Jad Malas, Cedars-Sinai

Predictors of Venous Thromboembolism after Pulmonary Resection for Lung Cancer – an Analysis of the STS General Thoracic Surgery Database

Dr. Andrea Axtell, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Managing the Cyanotic Neonate with Tetralogy of Fallot: Primary Repair, Surgical Shunt, or Transcatheter Stent? A Decision Analysis

Dr. Samuel Hoenig, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine

Other highlights include the President’s Address, CT Surgery Resident Showdown finals, and a variety of networking opportunities.

More details are available in the Annual Meeting Program.

Registered reporters will have access to:

Complimentary meeting registration

Interview opportunities with a line-up of powerful surgeon leaders and academics from around the world

Embargoed press materials, abstracts, and presentation slides.

To Register: Contact Kathy Cummings, Communications Director, at 312-202-5880 or [email protected]

The press office (Room 225C) can be made available for media use upon request during meeting hours, Saturday, January 27 through Monday, January 29. If no STS staff member is present in the press office, contact Kathy Cummings at 312-202-5880 to gain access to the room.

Press releases and abstracts will be available in advance of the meeting. Please contact Kathy Cummings directly to schedule interviews and locate experts before and during the meeting, as well as to learn more information on the guest lecturers.

###

Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing approximately 7,700 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied healthcare professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society’s mission is to enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality patient care through education, research, and advocacy.