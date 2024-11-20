Newswise — Credentialed press representatives are invited to attend The Society of Thoracic Surgeons’ 2025 Annual Meeting, featuring late-breaking scientific research, thought-provoking lectures, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative cardiothoracic surgery products.

When: Friday, January 24 – Sunday, January 26, 2025

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, Press Office is Room 510

Annual Meeting Highlights:

Keynote speakers : Jennifer A. Doudna, PhD , CRISPR pioneer and Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; professor of biochemistry, University of California, Berkeley; founder, Innovative Genomics Institute Ami Vitale , acclaimed photographer, writer, documentary filmmaker, and ambassador for National Geographic and Nikon; founder and executive director of Vital Impacts, a non-profit organization that leverages the power of art to mobilize youth as agents of change.

: Scientific sessions include : The J. Maxwell Chamberlain Memorial Paper for adult cardiac surgery on comparative outcomes of ViV-TAVR versus redo-SAVR for patients with degenerated surgical bioprosthetic valves, highlighting the increasing preference for ViV-TAVR due to its reduced surgical risk. The Clark Paper for general thoracic surgery compares the survival outcomes of patients with non-small cell lung cancer who underwent lobectomy versus sublobar resection. The James S. Tweddell Memorial Paper for congenital heart surgery on the relationship between hospital volume and patient outcomes for Norwood procedures.

include

A pre-conference symposium on January 23 offers three concurrent sessions:

Lung Cancer: Clinical Trials Meet Clinical Practice

Aortic Universe: From Birth to Adulthood

The STS APP Conference — Redesigning the Future Together

More details are available in the Annual Meeting Program.

Registered reporters will have access to:

Complimentary meeting registration and access to an onsite press office (Room 510)

Interview opportunities with a line-up of powerful surgeon leaders and academics from around the world

Embargoed press materials, abstracts, and presentation slides.

To Register: Contact Kathy Cummings, Communications Director, at [email protected]

Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing approximately 7,800 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied healthcare professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society’s mission is to enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality patient care through education, research, and advocacy.