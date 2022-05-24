Newswise — The 2022 International Conference on Eating Disorders (ICED), themed Embracing Change and Extending Reach in a Transformed World, will be a virtual event with both live and on-demand access. The annual ICED unites professionals from across the world who are invested in improving the lives of individuals with eating disorders, including providers, researchers, advocates, experts by experience, and students. The ICED 2022 will be co-chaired by Kendra Becker, Ph.D. and Eva Trujillo, M.D. and hosted by the Academy for Eating Disorders (AED).

The 2022 ICED Keynote Address will be delivered by Dr. Sabrina Strings, Associate Professor of Sociology and Chancellors Fellow at the University of California, Irvine. Dr. Strings’ highly anticipated presentation, Fatphobia as Misogynoir: Gender, Race, and Weight Stigma, will highlight the troubled past (and present) of fat stigma through discussions about the role of slavery and race science in the perpetuation of fatphobia throughout the Western world; the relation between anti-fatness attitudes and social and cultural shifts in thinking about race and feminine propriety in the early 1900s; and the scientific bases of the “obesity epidemic.”

The conference will also feature four cutting-edge plenaries, with international speakers from eight countries including Australia, Germany, and Norway. The Biology Plenary, Puberty to Postpartum: Eating Disorders and the Reproductive System, will explore the relation between eating disorders and fertility, pregnancy, postpartum effects, and perinatal outcomes. I’m Greying and Aging, but Invisible: Eating Disorders at Midlife and Beyond, the Sociocultural Plenary, will highlight the epidemiology, sociocultural considerations, and treatment implications in eating disorders occurring at mid- and late life.

Additional ICED 2022 events will include a Clinical Teaching Day with education about novel treatment and research in eating disorders, three Special Interest Group (SIG) Roundtable Discussions entitled Adaptations of Prevention and Intervention Programs, Bridging Gaps Toward Best Clinical Practices, and Facing Changes in a New Era; paper and poster sessions on the latest research innovations; and a Global Research Think Tank. More information about the ICED 2022 program is accessible on the AED website (www.aedweb.org).

ABOUT

The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) is an international professional association committed to the leadership in eating disorders research, education, treatment, and prevention. The goal of the AED is to provide global access to knowledge, research, and best treatment practice for eating disorders. For additional information, please contact Erin Quinn, AED Operations Director, at [email protected] and visit the AED website at www.aedweb.org.