Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (September 26, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce the 2023 recipients of the AAI Careers in Immunology Fellowships.



Established in 2014, this program supports the career development of young scientists by providing eligible principal investigators with one year of salary support for a trainee in their labs. The program strives to support labs with limited funding or those in need of bridge funding between grants—and this critical support often enables groundbreaking research to continue.



This year, AAI awarded fellowships to 13 recipients. Congratulations go to:

Suzanne Cassel, M.D. (AAI ’21), Associate Professor

Trainee: Suman Gupta, Ph.D. (AAI ’21), Postdoctoral Fellow

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Project: Regulation of melanoma progression by NLRC4

Chih-Hao Chang, Ph.D. (AAI ’13), Assistant Professor

Trainee: Colleen L. Mayberry, Ph.D. (AAI ’23), Postdoctoral Fellow

The Jackson Laboratory

Project: Metabolic modulation of effector T cell function in cancer

Sherrie J. Divito, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’17), Assistant Professor

Trainee: Xiaopeng Fu, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Project: Interrogating the skin immune system in dirty mice

Ana M. Espino, Ph.D. (AAI ’15), Professor

Trainee: Albersy Armina-Rodriguez (AAI ’21), Graduate Student

University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine

Project: Fasciola hepatica fatty acid binding protein (Fh15): its therapeutic capacity, role in the activation of macrophages, and impact in the relative abundance of proteins associated to inflammatory pathways

Sivapriya Kailasan Vanaja, D.V.M., Ph.D. (AAI ’16), Assistant Professor

Trainee: Rafael Ricci de Azevedo, Ph.D. (AAI ’23), Postdoctoral Fellow

UConn Health School of Medicine

Project: Mechanisms of Shiga toxin-mediated cell death

Susan E. Kovats, Ph.D. (AAI ’98), Member

Trainee: Abigael Williams (AAI ’21), Graduate Student

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Project: Sex-divergent ILC2 functions as a result of androgen receptor activity modulating the epigenome

Jean S. Marshall, Ph.D. (AAI ’95), Professor

Trainee: Roopa Nanjundappa, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Dalhousie University Faculty of Medicine, Canada

Project: The role of mast cells in regulating immune responses against RSV infection

Gowrishankar Muthukrishnan, Ph.D. (AAI ’20), Assistant Professor

Trainee: Himanshu Meghwani, M.B.B.S., Ph.D. (AAI ’23), Postdoctoral Fellow

University of Rochester Medical Center

Project: Examining IL-17/IL-17R axis in IL-27-mediated neutrophilic responses during Staphylococcus aureus osteomyelitis

Dana J. Philpott, Ph.D. (AAI ’11), Professor

Trainee: Jitender Yadav, Ph.D. (AAI ’23), Postdoctoral Fellow

University of Toronto, Canada

Project: Elucidating the link between metabolic dysfunction and Crohn's disease

Ramandeep Rattan, Ph.D. (AAI ’18), Senior Scientist

Trainee: Mary Priyanka Udumula, Ph.D. (AAI ’21), Postdoctoral Fellow

Henry Ford Health System and Wayne State University

Project: Role of novel small molecule mitochondrial inhibitors in targeting immunosuppressive myeloid cells in ovarian cancer

Joyce Solheim, Ph.D. (AAI ’95), Professor

Trainee: Alaina C. Larson (AAI ’22), Graduate Student

University of Nebraska Medical Center

Project: Modulation of antigen presentation by cancer therapy

Ajithkumar Vasanthakumar, Ph.D. (AAI ’23), Laboratory Head

Trainee: Tabinda Hussain, Ph.D. (AAI ’23), Postdoctoral Fellow

Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, Australia

Project: Investigating the homeostatic requirements of Treg cells in primary and metastatic tumor niches

Tiffany Weinkopff, Ph.D. (AAI ’23), Assistant Professor

Trainee: Lucy Fry (AAI ’22), Graduate Student

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Project: Determining the role of lymphatic remodeling in the maintenance of non-healing leishmaniasis

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.