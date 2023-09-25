Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (September 25, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 AAI Travel for Techniques awards program (summer cycle). This program provides invaluable support to regular and associate AAI member scientists interested in expanding their research capabilities by traveling to gain new techniques.

This program offers reimbursement for expenses related to a single trip to another laboratory to acquire specialized techniques.

For the 2023 summer cycle, AAI has selected four recipients. Congratulations go to:





Hai Huang, M.D. (AAI ’15)

Associate Professor

Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research

Dr. Huang will visit the laboratory of Dr. Volker Lauschke at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden to examine protein, cellular, and genetic markers that correlate with liver and biliary malignancies.

Carsten Krieg, Ph.D. (AAI ’17)

Assistant Professor

Medical University of South Carolina

Dr. Krieg will visit the laboratory of Dr. Jeffrey Spraggins at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, to identify single-cell changes that occur during progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Peter Pioli, Ph.D. (AAI ’19)

Assistant Professor

University of Saskatchewan, CAN

Dr. Pioli has designated laboratory researcher KimAnh T. Pioli (AAI ’23) to visit the laboratory of Dr. Kristin A. Hogquist (AAI ’95) at the University of Minnesota to test how localized signaling events in the thymus dictate the production and function of antibody-secreting cells in the context of autoimmunity.

Xin M. Luo, Ph.D. (AAI ’11)

Associate Professor

Virginia Tech College of Veterinary Medicine

Dr. Luo has designated that graduate student Rana Estaleen (AAI ’22) visit the laboratory of Dr. Kristi A. Kuhn (AAI ’15) at the University of Colorado School of Medicine to examine how the gut microbiota contributes to lupus-associated arthritis in mice.



To date, AAI has supported 79 recipients through this program, which was established in 2014. For more information about the Travel for Techniques Program, visit www.aai.org/TravelforTechniques.

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.