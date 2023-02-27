Newswise — The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) announced that the 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting will feature remarks from Anima Anandkumar, director of machine learning research at NVIDA and Bren Professor at CalTech; Michael Annichine, chief executive officer of the Magee-Womens Research Institute; Will Flanary (aka Dr. Glaucomflecken), ophthalmologist and comedian; Fredric B. Meyer, MD, FAANS, professor of neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and Margot Putukian, MD, FACSM, FAMSSM, consultant and chief medical officer with Major League Soccer.

The four-day weekend meeting will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, April 21-24, 2023.

Anima Anandkumar

Anima Anandkumar offers a combination of leading-edge academic research with equally deep experience in business and practical applications. She is the director of machine learning research at NVIDIA, a Bren professor at Caltech and a former principal scientist at Amazon Web Services. Anandkumar received an Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship, a Microsoft Faculty Fellowship, a Google faculty award and a number of other research and best paper awards. Anandkumar will deliver the Louise Eisenhardt Lecture and speak during the AANS/CNS Section on Women in Neurosurgery (WINS) Breakfast, both on Saturday of the meeting.

Michael Annichine

Michael Annichine is the chief executive officer of Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation (MWRIF), the largest research institute in the US focused on women’s health and reproductive biology. Annichine also leads development campaigns that sustain programs and research within UPMC-Magee-Womens Hospital and MWRIF. Under his leadership, MWRIF has expanded its partnerships with industry, academia and national and local foundations. Annichine will be a panelist Friday evening during the Opening Session discussing Concussion in Sports: What Every Neurosurgeon Should Know.

Will Flanary, MD

Will Flanary, MD, is an ophthalmologist and comedian who moonlights as “Dr. Glaucomflecken,” a social media personality who creates medical-themed comedy shorts for more than three million viewers. Initially used as an outlet to cope with personal health challenges, Dr. Flanary’s comedy has evolved to incorporate biting satire of the US health care system, academic publishing and interpersonal conflicts pervasive in the medical system. Dr. Flanary will entertain meeting attendees with his witty stand-up comedy Friday night during the Opening Session.

Fredric B. Meyer, MD, FAANS

Fredric B. Meyer, MD, FAANS, has been a member of the Mayo Clinic staff since 1988 and is a consultant and professor of neurologic surgery. He is the enterprise chair of the Department of Neurologic Surgery at Mayo Clinic and is recognized with the Alfred Uihlein Family Professorship in Neurologic Surgery. Dr. Meyer is currently the Juanita Kious Waugh executive dean of education of the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science and dean of the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. Dr. Meyer will give the Hunt Wilson Lecture Sunday morning of the meeting.

Margot Putikian, MD, FACSM, FAMSSM

Margot Putukian, MD, FACSM, FAMSSM, serves as a consultant with Major League Soccer and is their chief medical officer. Dr. Putukian is the former director of athletic medicine and head team physician at Princeton University (2004-2021). Dr. Putukian is a past president of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, has served as a team physician for the US Men’s National Lacrosse team and currently serves as a team physician for the US Women’s National Soccer teams. Dr. Putikian will be a panelist Friday evening during the Opening Session discussing Concussion in Sports: What Every Neurosurgeon Should Know.

About the 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting:

From April 21-24, 2023, in in Los Angeles, California, neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals will join together for the 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting. The annual meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations scheduled for the 2023 event represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery.

About the AANS:

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

For more information, visit www.AANS.org.