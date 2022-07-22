The American Association of Orthopaedic Medicine Hosts 2022 Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs

Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (July 18, 2022) — The successful American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine 2022 Annual Meeting drew nearly 2,700 participants to Colorado Springs on July 14-17. Surgeons, physicians and other sports medicine specialists gathered from across the country for top-tier education and networking opportunities.

The meeting featured over 400 presenters in 58 sessions, including numerous professional team physicians, sharing their expertise in caring for all athletes and active people. The largest-ever Exhibit Hall had 105 vendors sharing cutting-edge technologies and solutions, such as surgical demos in the exclusive OLC Mobile Lab.

International partners ESSKA and SLARD co-hosted the Global Program Series, and prestigious organizations such as The FORUM, the J. Robert Gladden Orthopaedic Society and the Society of Military Orthopedic Surgeons and our Emerging Leaders joined us for sessions and receptions throughout.

“The AOSSM 2022 Annual Meeting was truly an exceptional event, bringing together the best in orthopaedic sports medicine, research and education,” said AOSSM President Kurt Spindler, MD. “Celebrating the Society’s 50th Anniversary at the spectacular Broadmoor Resort with colleagues and friends was a special experience.”

In addition to celebrating the society’s 50th anniversary, AOSSM recognized several individuals and organizations for their contributions to the field and the meeting:

The Sports Medicine Multicenter Research Grant was awarded to Beth E. Shubin Stein, MD, and Shital N. Parikh, MD, to continue their JUPITER 4.0 project on patella instability. The project received a historic $400K investment via a partnership between AOSSM, AAOS, OREF and The Aircast Foundation.

A scholarship was announced in the name of Bruce Reider, MD, in recognition of his 20 years as Executive Editor of the American Journal of Sports Medicine (also celebrating its 50th anniversary).

The Robert E. Leach Award was awarded posthumously to renowned AOSSM and orthopaedic sports medicine leader, William E. Garrett, MD, Ph.D.

Elizabeth A. Arendt, MD, James P. Bradley, MD, and Edward R. McDevitt, MD, were inducted into the AOSSM Hall of Fame.

Presidential Guest Speaker Clark Kellogg, CBS Lead NCAA basketball analyst and former NBA player, delivered an address on the attributes of good leaders.

The ACE (Accelerating the Cutting Edge) Award, given annually to the most innovative products in the Exhibit Hall, was awarded to three companies: Anika Therapeutics, DJO/Enovis and Stryker.

Matthew T. Provencher, MD MC USNR (Ret.), took home the coveted “red jacket” in the Masters Competition for his presentation on the biologic reconstruction of the shoulder joint with distal tibia and talus allografts in patients with shoulder instability.

Save the date for the AOSSM 2023 Annual Meeting, July 13-18 in Washington, D.C.

Learn more at www.sportsmed.org/annualmeeting and on Twitter @AOSSM_SportsMed.

