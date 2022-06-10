Newswise — Indianapolis, IN (June 10, 2022) - The American College of Sports Medicine® (ACSM) recognized several distinguished award recipients at its annual meeting and world congresses held May 31-June 5 in San Diego, CA. The ACSM Awards and Tributes Committee presented the organization’s most prestigious awards, Honor and Citations Awards, to honorees for their contributions. Due to the pandemic, which did not allow for an in-person annual meeting since 2019, award winners were recognized for the following years: 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The Honor Award of the American College of Sports Medicine is granted to an individual with a distinguished career of outstanding scientific and scholarly contributions to sports medicine and/or the exercise sciences. The contributions may be in the basic, applied and/or clinical sciences; allied health and/or education. The following individuals were recognized:

2020 Award Winner Charlotte (Toby) Tate, Ph.D., FACSM University of Illinois-Chicago Chicago, Illinois

2021 Award Winner Lyle J. Micheli, M.D., FACSM Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

2022 Award Winner W. Larry Kenney, Ph.D., FACSM Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA

The Citation Award of the American College of Sports Medicine is granted to an individual or group who has made significant and important contributions to sports medicine and/or the exercise sciences. These contributions may include, but are not limited to, research and scholarship; clinical care; and/or administrative or educational services in sports medicine or exercise science. The following individuals were recognized:

2020 Citation Award Winners

Rosemary Agostini, M.D., FACSM Kaiser Permanente Washington Seattle, Washington

Ulf Ekelund, Ph.D., FACSM Norwegian School of Sport Science Oslo, Norway

Mark R. Hutchinson, M.D., FACSM University of Illinois at Chicago Chicago, Illinois

Andrew M. Jones, Ph.D., FACSM University of Exeter Exeter, United Kingdom

William J. Kraemer, Ph.D., FACSM The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Elizabeth A. Joy, M.D., M.P.H., FACSM Intermountain Healthcare, Salt Lake City, Utah

2021 Citation Award Winners

Bo Fernhall, Ph.D., FACSM University of Illinois, Chicago, IL

Jonathan N. Myers, Ph.D., FACSM VA Palo Alto Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA

Neville G. Owen, Ph.D. Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute Melbourne, VI, Australia

Stuart Phillips, Ph.D., FACSM McMaster University Hamilton, ON, Canada

Randall L. Wilber, Ph.D., FACSM US Olympic Committee, Colorado Springs, CO

2022 Citation Award Winners

Cindy J. Chang, M.D., FACSM University of California-San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Peter T. Katzmarzyk, Ph.D., FACSM Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Kathryn H. Schmitz, Ph.D., MPH, FACSM Penn State Cancer Institute, Hershey, PA

Walter R. Thompson, Ph.D., FACSM Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA

