Newswise — (ROSEMONT, Ill., July 18, 2022)—The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine is honored to announce Mark Miller, MD, as its 2022-2023 President. Miller was installed at the AOSSM 2022 Annual Meeting held July 13-17 in Colorado Springs. Miller is the S. Ward Casscells Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and the division head for Sports Medicine at the University of Virginia.

Dr. Miller attended the Air Force Academy in Colorado, serving as a civil engineer in the Air Force prior to medical school. He earned his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD, and completed an internship and residency in orthopaedic surgery at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, an Air Force medical center in San Antonio. He completed a fellowship in sports medicine and shoulder surgery at the University of Pittsburgh and then served as a surgeon at the Air Force Academy and at Wilford Hall. He was also selected for two traveling fellowships, one in North America and the other in the Asia-Pacific.

The author/editor of over 200 articles and 40 textbooks, Dr. Miller has served in numerous leadership positions for AOSSM, and was awarded the AOSSM George Rovere Award for Education, the USUHS Distinguished Service Award, and the Virginia Orthopaedic Society Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is a sought-after speaker and has organized numerous Instructional Course Lectures, served as a visiting professor at multiple prestigious programs, and founded and directed the most successful review course in Orthopaedics, the Miller Review Course. He is married with four grown children. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, skiing, fishing and boating.

Dr. Miller succeeds Kurt Spindler, MD, who now assumes the title of immediate past president. Prior to assuming the role, AOSSM Presidents serve as vice president and then president-elect. This position is elected by AOSSM members.

###

The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) is the premier global, sports medicine organization representing the interests of orthopaedic surgeons and other professionals who provide comprehensive health services for the care of athletes and active people of all ages and levels. We cultivate evidence-based knowledge, provide extensive educational programming, and promote emerging research that advances the science and practice of sports medicine. AOSSM is also a founding partner of the STOP Sports Injuries campaign to prevent overuse and traumatic injuries in kids.