New clinical practice guidelines on perioperative evaluation and management of frailty with accompanying editorial.

Newswise — Key practice strategies are outlined in the new clinical guildelines of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons for the perioperative evaluation and management of frailty among older adults undergoing colorectal surgery. Accurately assessing frail older patients facilitates opportunities to identify and address vulnerabilities that can potentially improve outcomes. Four major emerging categories for quality improvement in these patients include using prehabilitation, providing multidisciplinary care in partnership with geriatricians or practitioners with geriatrics expertise, adopting programs and techniques aimed at reducing stress during and after surgery, and assessing goals of care based on a consideration of realistic outcomes.

Source: Saur, Nicole M. M.D.; Davis, Bradley R. M.D., M.B.A.; Montroni, Isacco M.D., Ph.D.; Shahrokni, Armin M.D., M.P.H.; Rostoft, Siri M.D., Ph.D.; Russell, Marcia M. M.D.; Mohile, Supriya G. M.D., M.S.; Suwanabol, Pasithorn A. M.D., M.S.; Lightner, Amy L. M.D.; Poylin, Vitaliy M.D.; Paquette, Ian M. M.D.; Feingold, Daniel L. M.D.; On behalf of the Clinical Practice Guidelines Committee of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Perioperative Evaluation and Management of Frailty Among Older Adults Undergoing Colorectal Surgery, Diseases of the Colon & Rectum: April 2022 - Volume 65 - Issue 4 - p 473-488 doi: 10.1097/DCR.0000000000002410

Accompanying editorial: Berian, Julia R. M.D., M.S.; Wolf, Joshua H. M.D.; Kunitake, Hiroko M.D., M.P.H. Much To Do About Frailty, Diseases of the Colon & Rectum: April 2022 - Volume 65 - Issue 4 - p 457-460 doi: 10.1097/DCR.0000000000002381