The application deadline for most classes is May 22.





Newswise — The California State University is now accepting applications for its 2023 CSU Summer Arts program, which offers undergraduate, graduate and advanced practitioners a chance to live and study with world-renowned artists and CSU faculty in the fields of art, creative writing, dance, media, music and theatre.

An immersive, multi-disciplinary arts experience, CSU Summer Arts will be held in two sessions—June 26-July 9 and July 10- July 23—at Fresno State. In addition, three-week international courses will be offered in Italy (June 5-25), London (July 11-Aug. 1) and Spain (July 20-Aug. 10).

“Summer Arts is a truly transformative opportunity for emerging artists to enhance their knowledge, skills and appreciation of the arts," said Ray Smith, CSU Summer Arts director. “The intensive environment accelerates the creative process and helps students master their craft while fostering lifelong friendships and professional relationships that will help them in the future."

CSU Summer Arts offers a wide array of creative learning and mastery opportunities in a close-knit and apprentice-like environment. Through the international courses, flutists can perfect their art in Italy, actors can master the British accent, or musicians can hone their skills on the Spanish guitar in Spain. Sample courses on the Fresno State campus include K-pop dance, West African drum and dance, digital world building, print making and novel writing.

Students can choose to attend one or both two-week sessions. At the end of the summer, students proudly showcase their artistic talents in an open-to-the-public festival of arts.

CSU Summer Arts is accepting applications now through May 22 and is open to students from community colleges, CSU and UC campuses and private colleges, or members of the community with the desire to master their craft. Students admitted to the program can earn up to six units of transferrable credit. Note: the Italy-based course deadline is April 17.

Costs range from $1,700 to $4,500 depending on number of units, California residency status, and degree level. Housing and travel are additional costs. Scholarships are available to cover part or all of a student's enrollment fees.





For more information about CSU Summer Arts courses, registration, scholarships or public events, visit the CalState.edu/SummerArts.

###

About CSU Summer Arts

CSU Summer Arts is a national and international program that provides innovative arts education, exhibition and performances that nurture the artistic spirit and enhance an appreciation of the arts. Launched in 1985 as a summer dance program on the campus of Cal State Long Beach, the Summer Arts' curriculum expanded the following year to include various arts genres. For more than 35 years, CSU Summer Arts has united artists and students, igniting passions and enriching lives through the arts.

About the California State University

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, nearly 460,000 students, and 56,000 faculty and staff. Nearly 40 percent of the CSU's undergraduate students transfer from California Community Colleges. The CSU was created in 1960 with a mission of providing high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 132,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 4 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.