Newswise — EL PASO, Texas – The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program (AILAS), has announced the launch of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Aspen Institute Fellowship Alumni Network. The announcement was made during an event hosted at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso where program alumni, partners and supporters came together to celebrate, network, and educate themselves and others about the Aspen Institute’s Woody and Gayle Hunt Fellowship program. The launch of the Hunt Fellowship alumni chapter also marks the first official chapter of the larger AILAS Alumni Network, with over 400 alumni throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

The kickoff event in El Paso, Texas, was co-sponsored by Sundt Construction and TTUHSC El Paso with featured keynotes by philanthropist Woody L. Hunt, senior chairman of Hunt Companies and chairman of the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, and Domenika Lynch, executive director of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program. Alumni also had the opportunity to share their transformative experiences from their individual programs.

“The Borderplex region, with its Latino-majority population and binational economy and culture, has a wealth of knowledge and experience that’s invaluable to the growth of all participants of Aspen Institute leadership programs,” Lynch said. “We are grateful to our partners, the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, for creating opportunities for talented area leaders to have a seat at the table and have a profound impact on other leaders throughout the nation and in their communities.”

Since the launch of the first cohort in 2020, 25 individuals have completed the Woody and Gayle Hunt Aspen Institute Fellowship, a scholarship program managed by AILAS that serves to increase the participation of individuals from the Borderplex Region (El Paso, Texas; Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; Las Cruces, New Mexico) in Aspen Institute programming.

The El Paso alumni chapter aims to promote continued development of leadership skills of alumni through exposure to world-class programming and connections to new networks. The inaugural El Paso alumni chapter will be led by Andrea S. Tawney, Ph.D., vice president for Institutional Advancement at TTUHSC El Paso and Hunt Fellow of the Aspen Executive Seminar.

“Through the Hunt Aspen Fellowship, residents of the Borderplex region are able to participate in world-renowned thought convenings that help elevate the viewpoints of our unique region. Participants then have access to an extensive alumni network that continues to deepen and serve as a vehicle for more. opportunity in the Borderland,” said Woody L. Hunt “One of our Foundation’s top priorities is ensuring that the deep expertise of members of our community are celebrated.”

About the Hunt Family FoundationSince its establishment in 1987, the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation has worked to enhance and strengthen the Borderplex region - a unique binational, bicultural border community that includes El Paso County, Texas, Southern New Mexico, and Ciudad Juárez. The Foundation also supports organizations and individuals whose projects more broadly impact the state of Texas and the U.S., particularly in education and health care. For more information, visit www.huntfamilyfoundation.com.

About The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program (AILAS)

The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society’s mission is to empower and promote long-term economic growth and resiliency in Latino communities throughout the U.S. AILAS leverages the Aspen Institute’s unique convening power and deep network of leaders from the public, private, nonprofit, and philanthropic sectors to advance needed public and corporate policy that maximizes the economic potential of Latino communities, especially small and medium-sized enterprises. With a focus on equity, workforce upskilling, and entrepreneurial ecosystem-building, AILAS sources data-driven, community-informed, and culturally relevant solutions to untap the economic potential of Latino workers, business owners, and entrepreneurs to benefit the nation. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org/latinos-society.

About The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the U.S. and the world. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

About TTUHSC El Paso

TTUHSC El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s designated as a Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care leaders, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation college students.

TTUHSC El Paso was established to focus on the unique health care and educational needs of our Borderplex community. In 2023, TTUHSC El Paso will celebrate its 10th anniversary as an autonomous university within the Texas Tech University System. In those 10 years, the university has graduated nearly 2,000 doctors, nurses and researchers, and will soon add dentists to its alumni.

