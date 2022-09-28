Newswise — SAN DIEGO, CA (September 23, 2022): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) membership voted to approve new members to their leadership board, who were installed during ARN’s 2022 Rehabilitation Nursing Conference on September 23, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

ARN is governed by a nine-member board of directors, consisting of three officers and six directors who guide the direction of the association and provide visionary leadership reflecting the diverse interest and needs of its members.

Congratulations to the following members who were installed on the 2022-2023 Board of Directors:

President, Maria Radwanski, MS RN CRRN FARN. Manager, Outpatient Care Transitions at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Academic Medical Group, was installed as President-Elect of ARN during the 2021-2022 term.

President-Elect, Mary Ellen Hatch, MSN RN CRRN FARN, Encompass Health, Vice President of Nursing Operations Director-at-Large, Sarah Andrews, DNP ACNS-VC APRN ANVP-BC CRRN SCRN PCNN-K CMSRN, Ascension Texas Network, Stroke Program Manager

Director-at-Large, Tiffany LeCroy, MSN RN CRRN FNP-C ACNS-BC FARN, Sheperd Center, Nurse Unit Manager and Clinical Nurse Specialist

Director-at-Large, Maureen Musto, MS RN APRN-CNS, ACNS-BC CRRN FARN, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Rehabilitation Clinical Nurse Specialist

The new members of the Board took the ARN Board of Directors Pledge and will serve the 2022-2023 term alongside:

Grace Campbell, PhD MSW BSN CRRN FARN, Secretary-Treasurer

Mary Ann Laslo, MSNc BSN CRRN CCM, Director

MSNc BSN CRRN CCM, Director Raquel Neves, PhD RN MSN, Director

PhD RN MSN, Director Linda Park, NSM RM CRRN, Director

The organization’s Immediate Past-President was Jill Rye, DNP RN CRRN CNL FARN, clinical nurse leader at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health System in Sioux Falls, SD, and was installed as President of ARN during the 2021-2022 term.

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional organization dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, certification, collaboration, and research to support rehabilitation nurses and enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness. For more information about ARN, please visit www.rehabnurse.org or call 800.229.7530.