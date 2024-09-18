Newswise — San Antonio, TX — August 13, 2024 — The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) has inducted their 2024-2025 ARN Board of Directors during the closing ceremony of ARN’s 50th Rehabilitation Nursing Conference.

ARN is governed by a nine-member board of directors, consisting of three officers and six directors who guide the direction of the association and provide visionary leadership reflecting the diverse interests and needs of its members.

Congratulations to the following members who were installed on the 2024-2025 Board of Directors:

Director-at-Large, Tracey L. Connolly, MSN AGCNS-BC CRRN WCC

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan

Detroit, MI

Director-at-Large, Kristopher Flippo, MSN MHA RN

Chief Nursing Officer, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital

Panama City, FL

Director-at-Large, Gillian C. Smith, MSN RN CRRN CBIS

Unit Based Educator, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dallas, TX

The new members will serve the 2024-2025 term alongside:

President, Maureen Musto, MS RN APRN-CNS ACNS-BC CRRN FARN

Rehabilitation Clinical Nurse Specialist, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital

Columbus, OH

President-Elect, Grace Campbell, PhD MSW BSN CRRN FARN

Assistant Professor, Duquesne University

Pittsburgh, PA

Secretary/Treasurer, Tiffany LeCroy, MSN RN ACNS-BC FNP-C FARN CRRN

Chief Nursing Officer, Shepherd Center

Atlanta, GA

Director-at-Large, Sylvia Duraski, MS ANP-BC CRRN CBIS SCRN FARN

Nurse Practitioner, Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital; Northwestern Medicine

Bartlett, IL

Director-at-Large, Linda Park, BSN RN CRRN

Clinical Practice Consultant, Kaiser Permanente Rehabilitation Center

Vallejo, CA

Director-at-Large, Lalita Thompson, MSN RN CRRN FARN

ITB Program Coordinator, TIRR Memorial Hermann,

Houston, TX

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional organization dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, certification, collaboration, and research to support rehabilitation nurses and enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness.

