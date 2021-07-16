Safety of Small Circular Staplers in Double Stapling Technique Anastomosis for Sigmoid Colon and Rectal Cancer

Authors: Tomoyuki Nagaoka, M.D.1 • Tomohiro Yamaguchi, M.D., Ph.D.1 Toshiya Nagasaki, M.D., Ph.D.1 • Takashi Akiyoshi, M.D., Ph.D.1 Satoshi Nagayama, M.D., Ph.D.1 • Yosuke Fukunaga, M.D., Ph.D.1 Akiko Chino, M.D., Ph.D.2 • Naoki Ishizuka, Ph.D.3 • Tsuyoshi Konishi, M.D., Ph.D.1

Affiliations:

1 Department of Gastroenterological Surgery, Cancer Institute Hospital of the Japanese Foundation for Cancer Research, Tokyo, Japan

2 Department of Gastroenterology, Cancer Institute Hospital of the Japanese Foundation for Cancer Research, Tokyo, Japan

3 Clinical Research Center, Cancer Institute Hospital of the Japanese Foundation for Cancer Research, Tokyo, Japan

Description: Use of 25-mm circular staplers for double stapling technique anastomosis is safe and does not increase the risk of anastomotic strictures and other anastomotic complications in comparison with larger staplers.

Predictive Value of CT Enterography Index for Postoperative Intra-abdominal Septic Complications in Patients With Crohn’s Disease: Implications for Surgical Decision-Making

Authors: Kehao Wang, M.D.1 • Liangyu Huang, Ph.D.2 • Wei Huang, M.D.3 • Ruiqing Liu, Ph.D.2 Xintong Chen, M.D.3 • Zhen Guo, M.D., Ph.D.2 • Wenwei Qian, Ph.D.4 • Yi Yin, Ph.D.2 Yi Li, M.D., Ph.D.2 • Weiming Zhu, M.D., Ph.D.2

Affiliations:

1 Department of General Surgery, Jinling Medical School of Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, People’s Republic of China

2 Department of General Surgery, Jinling Hospital, Medical School of Nanjing University, Nanjing, People’s Republic of China

3 Department of Medical Imaging, Jinling Hospital, Medical School of Nanjing University, Nanjing, People’s Republic of China

4 Department of General Surgery, Jinling Hospital, Medical School of Southeast University, Nanjing, People’s Republic of China

Description: Preoperative CT enterography findings may predict postoperative outcomes and help determine surgical approach in Crohn’s disease. Patients with worse intra-abdominal findings confirmed by CT enterography may benefit from stoma creation after intestinal resection.

Incidence and Management of Rectal Cuff and Anal Transitional Zone Neoplasia in Patients With Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Authors: Chun Hin Angus Lee, M.B.B.S. (Hons.), F.R.A.C.S.1 • Matthew F. Kalady, M.D.2 Carol A. Burke, M.D.3 • Gautam Mankaney, M.D.4 • Mohammad Ali Abbass, M.D.5 Xue Jia, M.D., M.P.H.3 • James Church, M.B.Ch.B., F.R.A.C.S.6

Affiliations:

1 Department of Surgery, Bendigo Health, Victoria, Australia

2 The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

3 Department of Colorectal Surgery, Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio

4 Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Seattle, Washington.

5 Northwestern University, Department of Surgery, Chicago, Illinois

6 New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York

Description: Rectal cuff/anal transitional zone adenomas are more common than previously reported. Mild polyposis can be controlled endoscopically, but repeated procedures in a higher stage are associated with risk of anal stenosis. Compliance with surveillance is essential to avoid cancer

Perfusion Assessment in Left-Sided/Low Anterior Resection (PILLAR III): A Randomized, Controlled, Parallel, Multicenter Study Assessing Perfusion Outcomes With PINPOINT Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging in Low Anterior Resection

Authors: Mehraneh D. Jafari, M.D.1 • Alessio Pigazzi, M.D., Ph.D.2 • Elisabeth C. McLemore, M.D.3 Matthew G. Mutch, M.D.4 • Eric Haas, M.D.5 • Sowsan H. Rasheid, M.D.6 Alyssa D. Wait, M.D.7 • Ian M. Paquette, M.D.8 • Ovunc Bardakcioglu, M.D.9 Bashar Safar, M.D.10 • Ron G. Landmann, M.D.11 • Madhulika G. Varma, M.D.12 David J. Maron, M.D.13 • Joseph Martz, M.D.14 • Joel J. Bauer, M.D.15 Virgilio V. George, M.D.16 • James W. Fleshman, Jr., M.D.17 • Scott R. Steele, M.D., M.B.A.18 Michael J. Stamos, M.D.1

Affiliations:

1 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, University of California, Irvine, Orange, California

2 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York, New York

3 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, Los Angeles, California

4 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

5 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas

6 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida

7 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Suburban Surgical Associates, St. Louis, MO

8 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, University of Cincinnati Physicians, Cincinnati, OH

9 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, University of Nevada School of Medicine

10 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland

11 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, MD Anderson Cancer Center-Baptist Medical Center, Jacksonville, Florida

12 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

13 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, Louisiana

14 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System/Hofstra North Shore School of Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, New York

15 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Mount Sinai, New York, New York

16 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina

17 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

18 Department of Surgery, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio

Description: Successful visualization of perfusion can be achieved with indocyanine green fluoroscopy. However, no difference in anastomotic leak rates was observed between patients who underwent perfusion assessment versus standard surgical technique. In experienced hands, the addition of routine indocyanine green fluoroscopy to standard practice adds no evident clinical benefit.

First Clinical Experience With Single-Port Robotic Transanal Minimally Invasive Surgery: Phase II Trial of the Initial 26 Cases

Authors: John H Marks, M.D. • Emily Kunkel, M.D. • Jean F. Salem, M.D. Charles T. Martin, B.S. • Brigitte Anderson, B.A. • Samir Agarwal, M.D.

Affiliation: Colorectal Center at Lankenau Medical Center, Main Line Health, Lankenau Institute of Medical Research, Department of Colorectal Surgery, Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood, Pennsylvania

Description: Single-port robotic transanal minimally invasive surgery procedures are safe and feasible in patients with select benign and malignant rectal lesions. Future trials will need to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of single-port robotic transanal minimally invasive surgery.