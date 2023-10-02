Newswise — CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (October 2, 2023) – The Autoimmune Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune awareness, advocacy, education, and research, announces the appointment of Eline (Nina) T. Luning Prak, MD, PhD, as chair of the organization’s Medical and Scientific Advisory Council. Dr. Luning Prak’s three-year term began October 1.

The Medical and Scientific Advisory Council offers expertise on medical and scientific developments, provides insight, and assures that Autoimmune Association’s policies, research, grants, marketing, communications, and publications meet the highest standards of scientific rigor and accuracy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Luning Prak as the new chair of our Medical and Scientific Advisory Council. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to our organization, and we are confident that under her leadership, the council will continue to support and encourage the Autoimmune Association's work in the areas of medical and scientific research. We are committed to improving the lives of autoimmune patients through cutting-edge science and discovery,” said Molly Murray, president and CEO of the Autoimmune Association.

Dr. Luning Prak is a Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania. She directs a research lab that studies human B cell immunobiology, with a special focus on antibody repertoires in autoimmunity. Additionally, she directs the Human Immunology Core at the Perelman School of Medicine and is the Associate Director of the Clinical Immunology Laboratory at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology from Princeton University and a PhD in Immunology and a doctorate in Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania. She has been an advisor to the Autoimmune Association since 2020.

"I am honored to step into the role of chair of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Council. My commitment to the autoimmune community is unwavering, and I look forward to collaborating with the Autoimmune Association's board of directors, partners, advocates, and supporters to improve the lives of those affected by autoimmune conditions. Together, we will continue to drive progress in unraveling the complexities of autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. Luning Prak.

Dr. Luning Prak will speak at the Autoimmune Community Summit, the Autoimmune Association’s annual virtual event designed for anyone affected by autoimmune disease. During the session entitled “The Future of Autoimmune Disease Treatment” on Friday, October 6 at 1:20 pm ET, Dr. Luning Prak will discuss promising areas in autoimmune research that will help scientists better understand, prevent, and treat autoimmune diseases. For the complete agenda and to register, please visit go.autoimmune.org/Summit23.

Dr. Luning Prak succeeds Betty Diamond, MD, who previously served as chair. “The Autoimmune Association is grateful to Dr. Diamond for her years of service and tireless commitment to advancing our understanding and treatment of autoimmune disease. She has made a profound impact on our scientific community and we express our sincerest thanks for her invaluable contributions," Murray said.

Dr. Luning Prak is available for media interviews and to offer comments on scientific developments in autoimmune disease.

