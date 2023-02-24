Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD – Carlas S. Smith, PhD, of Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands was honored as the recipient of the Biophysical Journal Paper of the Year-Early Career Investigator Award at the 67th Annual Meeting of the Biophysical Society, held February 18-22 in San Diego, California. This award recognizes the work of outstanding early career investigators in biophysics. The winning paper is titled “Precision in Iterative Modulation Enhanced Single-Molecule Localization Microscopy.” The paper was published in Volume 121, Issue 12 of Biophysical Journal.

Smith, in collaboration with his fellow research partners at Delft University of Technology, sought to address one of the fundamental questions in single-molecule localization microscopy – at what precision the position of a single molecule can be determined? Amid growing interest in combining patterned illumination strategies with single molecule localization, Smith and his colleagues utilized an iteratively modulated pattern to gain prior information on emitter locations (imeSMLM) and was the first to define the bounds for single molecule localization microscopy (SMLM) precision using patterned illumination.

“The Paper of the Year-Early Career Investigator Award was created to recognize and honor the groundbreaking work being done by scientists in the early stages of their research careers and the potential for future discoveries in biophysics,” said Vasanthi Jayaraman, Editor-in-Chief. “We congratulate Dr. Smith for his outstanding research and the new opportunities it provides for others to optimize methods for achieving the optimal precision in localization microscopy.”

The Biophysical Journal is the Biophysical Society's flagship journal which was first published in 1960 and has been published in partnership with Cell Press since 2009. The journal spans a wide range of subjects and disciplines that provide quantitative insight into fundamental problems at the molecular, cellular, systems, and whole-organism levels.

