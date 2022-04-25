Research Alert

Background: Smartphone compatible wearables have been released on the consumers market, enabling remote monitoring. Remote monitoring is often named as a tool to reduce the cost of care.

Objective: The primary purpose of this paper is to describe a cost-utility analysis of an eHealth intervention compared to regular follow-up in patients with acute myocardial infarction (AMI).

Methods: In this trial, of which clinical results have been published previously, patients with an AMI were randomized in a 1:1 fashion between an eHealth intervention and regular follow-up. The remote monitoring intervention consisted of a blood pressure monitor, weight scale, electrocardiogram device, and step counter. Furthermore, two in-office outpatient clinic visits were replaced by e-visits. The control group received regular care. The differences in mean costs and quality of life per patient between both groups during one-year follow-up were calculated.

Results: Mean costs per patient were €2417±2043 (US $2657±2246) for the intervention and €2888±2961 (US $3175±3255) for the control group. This yielded a cost reduction of €471 (US $518) per patient. This difference was not statistically significant (95% CI –€275 to €1217; P=.22, US $–302 to $1338). The average quality-adjusted life years in the first year of follow-up was 0.74 for the intervention group and 0.69 for the control (difference –0.05, 95% CI –0.09 to –0.01; P=.01).

Conclusions: eHealth in the outpatient clinic setting for patients who suffered from AMI is likely to be cost-effec. 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Medical Internet Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Journal of Medical Internet Research All Journal News Cardiovascular Health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY