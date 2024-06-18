Newswise — New Brunswick, NJ June 14, 2024– The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital (BMSCH) at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) and Rutgers Cancer Institute recently dedicated the new Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program recognizing the many donors who supported the program. BMSCH is one of only two nationally-ranked children’s hospitals in New Jersey according to the U.S News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals survey and is part of the RWJBarnabas Health Children’s Health Network.

As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health are committed to bringing the most advanced treatment options close to home. The Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program, one of the only in the state, ensures that our smallest patients and their families don’t need to leave New Jersey to receive the most advanced life-saving cancer and blood disorder treatments.

A newly renovated patient room in the pediatric oncology and hematology unit at BMSCH will provide a positive-pressure environment with purified air. Additionally, a clear outer room—known as an anteroom—separates patient rooms from the hallway, creating isolation and minimizing the risk of developing an infection during the transplant process.

About The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

The Bristol-Myers Squibb Hospital (BMSCH) at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is part of the Children’s Health Network of RWJBH and the hub of NJ’s only academic pediatric medical campus alongside Rutgers Child Health Institute and the PSE&G Children’s Specialized Hospital.

A dedicated pediatric teaching facility, BMSCH offers the highest levels of pediatric care available in a family-centered healing environment. From pediatric surgery, urology, and cardiology to oncology, hematology, pulmonology, and pediatric/emergency care, BMSCH’s specialists and intensivists provide advanced care for children of all ages – from fragile newborns to adolescents. BMSCH ranked #34 in orthopedics and #47 in urology by U.S. News & World Report 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospital ranking. BMSCH is also home to New Jersey’s first designated pediatric trauma center and an internationally recognized adolescent bariatric surgery center of excellence.

About Rutgers Cancer Institute

As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities.

About RWJBarnabas Health Children’s Health network

As New Jersey’s largest academic health system, RWJBarnabas Health is the state’s most comprehensive children’s health network offering an unmatched range of pediatric services, from primary care to specialized treatments and therapies.

Our vast network of child-friendly facilities and pediatric specialists includes four acute care children’s hospitals across the state. Our team takes a multidisciplinary approach to each child’s unique health needs with a total of 692 pediatric inpatient beds across the system and 18 pediatric primary care locations going beyond clinical interventions addressing specific care needs at the appropriate developmental, physical, emotional, and psychological levels of each child.

In partnership with Rutgers Health, RWJBarnabas Health Children’s Health network provides advanced research, teaching, social impact initiatives, and outstanding care to improve the health and well-being of every child in every community. Learn more at rwjbh.org/ChildrensHealth.