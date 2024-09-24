Newswise — BRONX, NY, September 24, 2024 — Today, the Bronx Zoo and Macy’s have announced that for the first time, the Bronx Zoo will join the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The float, titled Wondrous World of Wildlife, will make its debut in honor of the Bronx Zoo’s 125th anniversary and will display representations of the zoo’s extraordinary animals and beloved exhibits in front of millions live in New York and millions more nationwide on Thursday, November 28.

The Wondrous World of Wildlife float design was unveiled today after approximately six months from conception, design, construction and elaborate decoration by the creative artisans at Macy’s Studios. The float represents three different natural biomes that pay homage to the incredible animals and exhibits that have captivated guests at the zoo for generations.

“We are really happy to partner with Macy’s and bring the spirit of the Bronx Zoo to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year,” said Jim Breheny, Director of the Bronx Zoo. “For 125 years, the Bronx Zoo has been a leader in animal care and exhibits, becoming a cultural icon and a gateway to the wonders of nature for more than a half billion visitors. We are proud to celebrate the Bronx Zoo on the national stage as millions across the country learn more about the animals in our park and the work we are doing to protect them.”

The new Wondrous World of Wildlife float features:

The Russian Boreal Forest: With an Amur tiger in its natural snow-covered environment. The African Savanna: With four different species, including giraffe, Grevy’s zebra, ostrich, and the Von Der Decken's hornbill that make their home on the African plains. The African Rainforest: With animals from the lush African rainforest, including the western lowland gorilla, okapi, and African grey parrot.

The float was also inspired by the classic architecture of two historic and familiar Bronx Zoo locations: Rainey Memorial Gate and Zoo Center.

“The Bronx Zoo and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are two iconic New York City institutions that have captured the hearts of visitors from around the globe for generations,” said Jordan Dabby, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade producer. “Every aspect of this float has been carefully crafted to highlight the Bronx Zoo’s commitment to animal care and wildlife conservation and we look forward to welcoming them to the streets of New York this November.”

In addition to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, guests can experience Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo, kicking off November 22nd! This year at Holiday Lights, guests can expect even more animal lanterns illuminating across seven trails with millions of lights and new interactive experiences.

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 28 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

The Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo, located on 265 acres of hardwood forest in Bronx, NY, opened on Nov. 8, 1899. It is world-renowned for its leadership in the areas of animal welfare, husbandry, veterinary care, education, science and conservation. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is the flagship park of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world’s largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. Our curators and animal care staff work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of threatened and endangered species. We have educated and inspired more than 400 million visitors at our zoos and aquarium since our opening and host approximately 4 million guests at our parks each year – including about a half-million students annually. The Bronx Zoo is the largest youth employer in the borough of the Bronx, providing opportunity and helping to transform lives in one of the most under-served communities in the nation. The Bronx Zoo is the subject of THE ZOO, a docu-series aired world-wide on Animal Planet.