Newswise — NEW YORK, NY and HOUSTON, TX — The Cancer Research Institute (CRI) is proud to announce a new collaboration with the Kidney Cancer Association (KCA) to fund a CRI Clinic & Laboratory Integration Program (CLIP) investigator specifically for immunologists and cancer researchers who are pursuing innovative kidney cancer research. CLIP grants are designed to support preclinical and translational research aimed at optimizing cancer immunotherapy for clinical application.

The CRI-KCA CLIP grant will focus on key areas of kidney cancer immunotherapy research, including early detection, reducing treatment side effects, and improving patient quality of life. With an estimated 14,390 deaths from kidney cancer in 2024 and an average diagnosis age of 65, this research is crucial. Notably, kidney cancer is twice as common in men compared to women, underscoring the need for targeted advancements in treatment options.

By encouraging innovative approaches and interdisciplinary collaboration, CRI and the KCA aim to accelerate the translation of research findings into clinical practice. This initiative will harness and amplify talent in the field and stimulate new discoveries that can lead to improved therapeutic strategies for patients.

Alicia Zhou, PhD, CRI’s CEO, expressed gratitude and excitement for this new joint funding program with KCA. “We believe the future of cancer research lies in supporting talented scientists who bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas,” Dr. Zhou said. “This CRI-KCA CLIP award is a testament to our dedication to advancing kidney cancer immunotherapy and improving outcomes for patients worldwide.”

Salvatore La Rosa, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of the Kidney Cancer Association, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “This partnership between CRI and KCA represents a pivotal step forward in addressing the unmet needs of kidney cancer patients. By focusing on innovative immunotherapy research, we aim to improve survival rates, enhance treatment options, and ultimately transform the quality of life for those battling this disease. Together, we are accelerating the pace of discovery to bring cutting-edge therapies from the lab to the clinic.”

Sangeeta Goswami, MD, PhD, principal investigator in the Goswami Laboratory, assistant professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and former CRI CLIP Investigator, said she knows firsthand how important this type of funding is for kidney cancer immunotherapy researchers. “Pinpointing biomarkers for better patient stratification and determining the most effective sequencing of therapies is essential due to the heterogeneous nature of kidney cancer.”

Applications for the CLIP grant program are now open. Selected awardees will receive up to $300,000 over three years, and applicants must hold a faculty appointment as a tenure-track assistant professor, or a higher rank, at the time of award activation.

Letters of intent for the CLIP program are due December 1, 2024. The funding will take effect on July 1, 2025. For more information please visit CRI’s website.

*This press release has been updated from a previous version to correct funding details for the CRI-KCA CLIP grant.*

About Cancer Research Institute

CRI, established in 1953, is the preeminent U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to saving more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes four Nobel laureates and 35 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested over $517 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world’s leading medical centers and universities and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. To learn more, go to cancerresearch.org.

About the Kidney Cancer Association

The Kidney Cancer Association is a global community dedicated to serving and empowering patients and caregivers, and leading change through advocacy, research, and education in order to be the universal leader in finding the cure for kidney cancer. Founded in 1990 by Eugene P. Schonfeld and a small group of patients and doctors in Chicago, Illinois, the KCA has grown into an international non-profit organization based in Houston, Texas. The KCA promotes scientific advances through two annual research symposiums and a robust grant program, participates in legislative advocacy, and seeks to be a source of education and resources for patients, caregivers, and anyone impacted by kidney cancer.

