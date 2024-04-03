Newswise — NORTHBROOK, Ill. , April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Heart Foundation is proud to introduce the inaugural Underrepresented Minority in Medicine Research Training Award (URMRTA), an initiative aimed at supporting the career development of underrepresented minority individuals in pediatric cardiology research on congenital heart defects (CHDs).

The URMRTA reflects The Children's Heart Foundation's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in healthcare and medical research, specifically pediatric cardiology research related to CHDs. By addressing the disparities and challenges faced by underrepresented minority individuals, we aim to cultivate a more diverse and representative healthcare workforce that provides equitable and accessible care to all communities.

"We're excited to launch this training award as part of our ongoing efforts to promote diversity and excellence in medicine in the area of congenital heart defect research," said Gail Roddie-Hamlin, President & CEO at The Children's Heart Foundation. "Through this grant, we aim to provide support to underrepresented minority individuals pursuing careers in medical research, empowering them to make significant contributions to healthcare innovation and patient care."

The URMRTA will provide the awardee financial assistance, enabling them to advance their research endeavors and excel in their chosen field. Eligible applicants must identify as members of an underrepresented minority group in medicine: Blacks or African Americans, Hispanics or Latinos, American Indians or Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders.

Key details of the training award:

One $10,000 grant will be awarded to a single recipient to support their medical research program and career development.

Interested individuals can apply for the URMRTA by submitting the required application package, including a letter of interest and career interests, research accomplishments to date, a career development plan, a summary of the research environment, a CV, and letters of recommendation.

The Children's Heart Foundation invites eligible individuals to apply for the Underrepresented Minority in Medicine Research Training Award. All applicants must submit through our online application portal: https://proposalcentral.com/ GrantOpportunities.asp?GMID= 273

For more information about the URMRTA, including eligibility criteria and application instructions, please visit https://www. childrensheartfoundation.org/ for-researchers/urm.html or contact us at urmaward@ childrensheartfoundation.org.