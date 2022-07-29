Newswise — Chicago, IL, July 29, 2022 - The Coin Laundry Association (CLA) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 Industry Awards. This year’s winners carry forward a rich history of honoring men and women who’ve contributed to the CLA and helped to further the laundry industry. All winners will be honored on Monday, August 1 during The Clean Show, North America’s largest exposition for laundering, dry cleaning, textile care services, supplies and equipment held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga., July 30 through August 2, 2022. Founder’s Award and Member of the Year Award recipients will be honored during the CLA hospitality reception at 5:00 p.m. in rooms B401-B402. All other award winners will be recognized at the CLA annual meeting at 8:00 a.m. in rooms B302-B305.

This year’s honorees include:

Founder’s Award – The Williford Family

The Founder's Award is CLA's highest honor recognizing lifetime contributions to the laundry industry. CLA is happy to honor the entire Williford family for their years of exemplary service to both the industry and the CLA. The Williford family owns and operates The Wash House, a chain of over 30 laundromats serving communities in Central, Eastern, and Southern NC. Brothers Lee and Luke Williford operate the third-generation business with some stores operated by brothers-in-law. The Wash House business began with Luke and Lee's grandfather in 1965 and was purchased by their father, Marshall Williford, Jr. in the mid 1970s. Williford, Jr. served as Chair of CLA in the late 1990s and was an outstanding ambassador of emerging best practices for laundromat operation and participated in speaking engagements on behalf of CLA in addition to board volunteer responsibilities. Sons Lee and Luke, have followed in their grandfather’s and father’s footsteps by further modernizing The Wash House brand, embracing technology, and developing human resources, while volunteering and sharing with industry peers through articles, webinars, and their popular podcast.

Member of the Year Award – Colleen Unema

This award is presented to a CLA member who has made the most significant contribution during the year to benefit CLA, its members, and the industry at-large. Unema is lauded as CLA Member of the Year for outstanding work to both move the industry forward and her efforts to support fellow CLA members. Unema has served as a volunteer, PlanetLaundry contributor, panelist for educational webinars and more. She sets an example of excellence for her peers and is a terrific industry ambassador. Unema owns Brio Laundry in Bellingham, Wa. which she prides as a laundromat that embraces a high level of customer service and innovative sustainability practices.

Richard H. Torp Memorial Excellence in Education Award – Dennis Diaz

Named in honor of former CLA communications director, Dick Torp, Diaz has earned the Excellence in Education award by distinguishing himself through extraordinary efforts to educate the laundromat industry in digital marketing best practices. Diaz’ efforts include regularly authoring articles in PlanetLaundry, service as speaker and panelist, and advising CLA staff, among many other efforts.

Leadership Award – Neal Milch and Alex Weiss

Milch and Weiss are recognized for their initiative and efforts to rally industry partners in lobbying for laundromats to be included in the Federal guidance for essential businesses during the pandemic. Both men committed funding and used their networks and influence to work in partnership with CLA and an ad hoc group of industry members.

Outstanding Director Award – Rob Maes

This award is presented to a member of the CLA Board of Directors who has contributed an extraordinary effort and “gone the extra mile” in service on the CLA Board. Maes is recognized by his CLA Board peers for his passion, effort, and leadership exhibited during his service as treasurer, nominating committee chair, and other committee and task force roles. He is applauded as an eager and enthusiastic volunteer.

The CLA presents chairman’s and distinguished service awards to members of its board of directors to acknowledge exemplary service during a board term. This year’s recipients include:

Chairman’s Award recognizes those who’ve served as CLA board chairpersons. Congratulations to Daryl Johnson and Kathryn Rowen who served in 2021, and Brian Grell who served in 2020.

Distinguished Service Award honors ten CLA board members who retired between 2019 and 2021. Russ Arbuckle, Ken Barrett, Brian Brunckhorst, Joel Jorgensen, Ron Kelley, Steve Marcionetti, John Olsen, Charlie Pasquale, Peggy Trent and Lisa White are this year’s recipients.

