Newswise — Aging is one of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—of our time. Globally, there are one billion people over the age of 60 today, and by 2050, that will double to two billion, with 95% having at least one chronic condition. The largest number of older adults will soon be in the developing world. The impact of age–related diseases on our health systems and economies is immeasurable. Countries will spend $47 trillion treating the symptoms—heart disease, cancer, dementia—per United Nations projections, yet invest little in understanding its root causes. A majority of health professionals (63%) surveyed by the Hevolution Foundation believe health systems will not be financially viable by 2030 without a breakthrough in healthy longevity science. Just as science has brought us treatments for cancer and HIV/AIDS, it can bring us treatments for healthier aging.

The Healthspan Opportunity

Addressing aging requires solving an extraordinarily complex problem—one that can be expressed with breathtaking simplicity: Now that we can live longer, how do we live better? The current gap between the global average life expectancy and the average healthy lifespan—or healthspan—is approximately 10 years (73.4 vs 63.7 years). We have an opportunity to secure a decade of healthy years. We must accelerate action now to secure a healthier future for all to thrive. We have a moral imperative to act, but also a financial one. The GDP impact of a slowdown in aging that increases life expectancy by one year is worth almost $40 trillion per year in healthcare costs and productivity increases.

The Global Solution

Everyone has the right to age well. Growing older need not mean growing sicker. The United Nations declared 2021–2030 to be the “Decade of Aging.” The U.S. National Academy of Medicine selected healthy longevity as one of their global grand challenges. Many countries like Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Korea are investing in aging solutions. However, we must convene and collaborate across borders to share discoveries, accelerate progress, and democratize access, honoring the 79th UN General Assembly’s theme of ‘leaving no one behind.’

The call for a shift from lifespan to healthspan is growing louder. We must respond to the Global Call to Action and invest in the scientific breakthroughs on the horizon for the benefit of all.