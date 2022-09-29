Newswise — NEW YORK, NY – (Sept. 29, 2022) – The Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS), a coalition of 48 specialty societies representing more than 800,000 physicians across healthcare, has awarded 11 member specialty societies grants of $100,000 each to promote diagnostic excellence across the field of medicine. The American Thoracic Society is one of the grant recipients.

This grant program will fund a diverse array of projects to support the development and dissemination of resources and programs to improve the timeliness, accuracy, safety, efficiency, patient-centeredness and equity of diagnostic outcomes for patients in the United States. The awards include several projects that focus on three categories of conditions that are known to cause a disproportionate share of preventable harm from suboptimal diagnosis, including cancer, cardiovascular disease and infection.

These awards are the result of a competitive grant program administered by CMSS and funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in the amount of $1.26 million for medical specialty societies to support the development of resources and programs to promote the topic of diagnostic excellence for clinician audiences. In addition, The John A. Hartford Foundation, which promotes age-friendly care, is contributing half of the funding to support two of the selected awardee projects that focus on older adults. Proposals were reviewed by an external advisory committee comprised of a diverse group of national experts in diagnostic excellence and patient safety, clinician education, quality improvement and research.

CMSS is pleased to announce the following funded grants:

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) - Penicillin Allergy Testing Improving & Expanding Needed Treatment (PATIENT) Program

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) - Ophthalmology’s First Diagnostic Excellence Initiative

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) - Improving Diagnostic Excellence in Ambulatory Pediatrics: The Pediatric Quality Minute Series

American College of Physicians (ACP) - Promoting Health Equity Through Excellence in Diagnostic Decision-Making

American College of Surgeons (ACS)* - Diagnostic Excellence of Dementia and Cognitive Impairment in the Surgical Setting

American Psychiatric Association (APA) - Promoting Diagnostic Excellence in Eating Disorders

American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)* - Perioperative Diagnostic Excellence for the Older Adult: An Educational Initiative

American Thoracic Society (ATS) - Scaling Up the ICU-PAUSE for Diagnostic Excellence & Equity: A Cross-Societies Collaboration of Intensivists and Hospitalists to Improve Patient Safety at Transitions of Care

College of American Pathologists (CAP) - Towards a Patient-Centered Pathology Report: A Mixed-Methods Diagnostic Excellence Study

Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) - Using Education and Technology for Accurate and Rapid Cycle Sepsis Diagnoses: Building an Equitable and Quality-Based Diagnostic Excellence Program

Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM) - Crowdsourcing to Develop an Educational Intervention on the Diagnostic Process: Special Emphasis on Mitigating Racial Disparities in Diagnosis of Acute Coronary Syndrome

*Recipients of joint awards from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and The John A. Hartford Foundation

Medical specialty societies are well-positioned to educate and disseminate effective strategies that advance diagnostic excellence among their members through educational programs, including accredited CME, peer-reviewed journals, clinical guidelines, research, and clinical registries.

In addition to the selection and provision of grants to individual societies, CMSS will serve as a coordinating center to monitor and promote cross-specialty learning, improvement, collaboration, and identification of best practices in diagnostic excellence that can be shared with the broader medical community.

“Physicians look to their specialty societies for programs and resources that shape practice and drive improvement in safety, quality, and equity,” said Helen Burstin, MD, MPH, MACP, CEO of the Council of Medical Specialty Societies. “We are very pleased to support the awardees in engaging physicians in diagnostic excellence across the house of medicine.”

“The ATS is tremendously grateful to CMSS for this grant which will help support our efforts to reduce implicit bias as well as diagnostic uncertainty in the transition from the ICU to the ward,” said ATS CEO Karen J. Collishaw, MPP, CAE. “We look forward to providing our partners in care with additional tools to address the shortcomings in existing systems.”

