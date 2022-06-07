Newswise — In the Exascale era, there is an ever-growing need for the rapid, reliable and secure flow of data for the advancement of science. But data friction often causes bottlenecks and slows the advancement of scientific discoveries.

Data friction is caused by numerous factors. Data is in many locations, data access is complex, and data is stored across different storage systems. Data movement is slow, due to aging infrastructures that have not been optimized for today’s workloads. Oftentimes there are transient failures, which are particularly challenging for very large data sets.

A carefully designed research data platform can address these challenges and accelerate scientific discovery. In a recent talk hosted by the National Science Data Foundation (NSDF), and given by Dr. Ian Foster, Director of the Data Science and Learning Division, Argonne National Laboratory, and the Arthur Holly Compton Distinguished Service Professor of Computer Science at the University of Chicago, he discusses the need for a carefully designed research data platform, and cites how a set of services from Globus enable scientists to accelerate data-driven discovery.

Quotes - Lessons Learned

“ A carefully designed research data platform can advance scientific discovery by reducing data friction.”

“Public cloud can be used to facilitate the development and delivery of the persistent services required to implement such a platform.”

“A hybrid free/subscription-based support model can enable sustainable operation of such services.”

