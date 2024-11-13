Abstract

Newswise — Gender role congruity theory emphasizes the ubiquity of male-typed leadership schemas as barriers to female leaders’ career development (i.e., descriptive stereotypes); however, the expectation of female leaders’ fulfilling their gender role (i.e., prescriptive stereotypes) has received limited attention. Extending this line of research, we propose the concept of female-typed leadership schemas and suggest that the (mis)match between female CEOs’ gender-stereotyped behavioral differences (agentic vs. communal) and female-typed leadership stereotypes helps explain the prescriptive gender stereotypes that women face in the CEO post-succession stage. Using data from 251 female CEO succession events at publicly listed firms on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges from 2007 to 2017 in China, we found that the risk-taking behaviors of new female CEOs may lead to a perceived mismatch between prescriptive gender-stereotyped expectations and the actual behaviors of female CEOs as top leaders, increasing their likelihood of being dismissed during the post-succession process. Moreover, gender inequality beliefs in local contexts and adverse selection at the time of succession amplify the gender-stereotyped attribution. This study contributes to the female leadership and ethics literature by developing a comprehensive theoretical framework to test how female-typed leadership stereotypes hinder the career development of women in top executive positions.