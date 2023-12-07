Newswise — High performance computing (HPC) stands at the forefront of scientific discovery and commercial innovation, yielding significant economic benefits. In the inaugural Way Kuo Distinguished Lecture at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) on 5 December, Professor Jack Dongarra delved into the transformative nature of HPC over the past decade. As a co-founder of the TOP500 supercomputer list and a renowned expert in HPC, Professor Dongarra explored the profound impact of these advancements on numerical scientific software. He also discussed the future trends, challenges, and opportunities in reinventing HPC, emphasizing its potential to drive breakthrough discoveries and innovation.

Professor Dongarra, a ground-breaking computer scientist and mathematician, holds prestigious appointments at the University of Manchester, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the University of Tennessee. He was honoured with the 2021 ACM A.M. Turing Award, often considered as the "Nobel Prize of computer science," in recognition of his pioneering contributions to numerical algorithms and software. These contributions have significantly advanced computing performance and applications.

The “Way Kuo Distinguished Lecture Series” was renamed in May 2023 with the approval of the CityU Council from CityU’s long-standing distinguished lecture series in honour of Professor Way Kuo’s outstanding achievements and contributions during his tenure as CityU President and University Distinguished Professor between 2008 and 2023.

