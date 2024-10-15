LOS ANGELES (Oct. 15, 2024) -- As flu season ramps up, infectious disease experts at Cedars-Sinai are urging everyone in the community, from infants on up, to get their flu shots.

Cedars-Sinai is hosting free community flu shot clinics across Los Angeles County, and experts are encouraging families to get the shot and protect each other.

“Influenza can cause severe illness, leading to hospitalization or even death,” said Santhosh Nadipuram, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s. “The flu shot is the best option in the world that we have of preventing you from getting severe influenza infection, ending up in the hospital or even dying. Getting vaccinated will help keep you and your loved ones safe.”

For parents like Clint Chin, a father of two young boys, getting vaccinated is all about family.

“Being a dad, I want to protect my children and family. That’s one of the top priorities,” said Chin, who, along with his wife and two sons, both under 5, recently received his flu shot at a Cedars-Sinai clinic.

Chin’s sentiment is echoed by other parents, including Coka Yip, who attended the same flu clinic with her family.

“My mom’s over 65, my daughter is 5, and it’s her first year in kindergarten. I thought it was a good time to get everyone vaccinated,” Yip said.

The flu can be especially dangerous for certain groups, including young children, older adults, and those who are pregnant or have chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease. These groups are more vulnerable to complications from the flu, which can include hospitalization or worse. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2022-2023 flu season was linked to as many as 650,000 hospitalizations and 58,000 deaths in the U.S.

Influenza symptoms, including fever, chills, cough, sore throat, fatigue, and muscle aches, can be severe, and the virus spreads easily during flu season.

“If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, there’s still time," Nadipuram said. "Make sure everyone in your home is vaccinated, especially as we approach the holiday season when people will be gathering.”

The flu vaccines formulated for the 2024-25 flu season protect against three different flu viruses that are circulating this year. Infectious disease experts recommend that everyone 6 months old and up get vaccinated. All ages are welcome at the community flu shot clinics, and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.